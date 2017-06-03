For most couples their wedding day is the most special day in their lives. The ceremony and vows are the most cherished and memorable part of every wedding. The historic beachfront Hotel Galvez & Spa invites couples to part take in their annual vow renewal ceremony on Saturday, June 10, 2017. This beautiful hotel is located on Galveston Island on the Texas Gulf Coast and has been hosting an annual wedding vow renewal since its Centennial Anniversary in 2011. The mass vow renewal is scheduled in June to coincide with the Hotel’s 106th anniversary this year. June is also known as the most coveted month for weddings!

Couples can renew their vows as part of ceremony held on hotel grounds and officiated by a Galveston Justice of the Peace. Following the ceremony, couples are invited to a celebration reception hosted by the hotel. Participating couples have the option to book a romantic weekend getaway or simply participate in the courtesy ceremony and create new memories.

Advance reservations are required. The package is available to book online at

www.HotelGalvez.com (see special offers) or call 409.765.7721.

SATURDAY, JUNE 10, 2017

HOTEL GALVEZ ANNUAL WEDDING VOW RENEWAL

2024 Seawall, Galveston, TX

