There’s never been a greater time to be an American of South Asian descent. Between Aziz Ansari on the cover of this week’s New York Magazine and Hasan Minhaj’s speech for the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, we’re thrilled to see South Asians in the American mainstream… and especially at the recent 2017 Met Gala! Here’s the scoop on who’s wearing who…

> Menswear:

• Aziz Ansari wore a double-breasted, peak-lapel Ermenegildo Zegna Couture suit, a silk bow tie, and a brooch.

• Hasan Minhaj wore a shawl-collar Turnbull & Asser tuxedo and To Boot New York shoes.

• Riz Ahmed wore a Dior Homme suit and Montblanc watch – styled by Ilaria Urbinati.

> Womenswear:

• Mindy Kaling wore an Atelier Prabal Gurung midnight-blue, off-shoulder, hand-embroidered sequin gown with silk fringe hem, the Prabal Gurung “Berlinde” sandal, a ring by Jacob & Co., additional jewelry by Monique Péan, and a personalized clutch from Edie Parker.

• Huma Abedin wore a blue ruffled gown by Johanna Ortiz.

• Priyanka Chopra wore a custom Ralph Lauren trench-coat dress, vintage Azzedine Alaïa boots, and custom jewelry designed by Jennifer Fisher – styled by Cristina Ehrlich.

• Deepika Padukone wore a custom Tommy Hilfiger Collection satin gown – styled by Elizabeth Saltzman.

