(New York, NY, December 7, 2017) This weekend, Indian megastar Shah Rukh Khan hosts the first-ever collaboration between TED Talks and a major Indian network, Star India. The series called TED Talks India Nayi Soch will showcase some of the best innovators and thinkers of Indian origin debuting their TED Talks.

Shah Rukh says, “It is a huge honor to host this show. When two giants like Star India and TED come together, we are sure to fire up a billion imaginations. Bringing the power of ideas to people’s living rooms across India and reaching out to, especially, the youth of our country is something that’s really exciting. I want our youth to be inspired to think of new ideas…simple and unique ideas that pack a punch. Ideas that can change lives!”

The seven-episode series, much of which will be in Hindi, premieres on the online digital platform, Hotstar, before it hits television. Tune in to the world premiere, available starting Sunday, December 10th from 7:30 a.m. ET onwards at www.us.hotstar.com.

Watch the promo here: