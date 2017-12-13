New York, New York, Dec 11, 2017: Tony Mercedes, the Grammy winning music producer know for putting out hits like TLC’s “No Scrubs,” Tag Team’s “(Whomp) There It Is!,” and most recently Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” has partnered with Goan singer Hema Sardesai to release their first single, “Power of Love.”

He said at a press conference held on Monday,”Music transcends geographical boundaries and when I heard Hema’s powerful voice that to me is right up there with Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey, I knew I had to make an album with her.”

Hema has more than 100 Hindi film songs to her credit including “Badal Pe Paon Hai” from ‘Chak de India’, “Awaara Bhavaren” from ‘Sapnay’ and “Chali Chali Phir Chali”, a duet with megastar, Amitabh Bachchan from ‘Baghban’. She has also released a number of non-film, devotional albums.

“Power of Love” features well-known Indian television star, Mishaal Raheja, who is known for his role of Datta Bhau in the show, ‘Laagi Tujhse Lagan’.

The song has been released on iTunes and the album is expected to drop in March 2018.

Watch the diva in action here: