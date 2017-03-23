One of the most reputable jewelers in India with a 185-year-old legacy, PNG Jewelers further fortifies its U.S. presence with the launch of their third store on Friday, March 17th, in New Jersey. This is their first U.S. store outside of California, where they have stores in Sunnyvale and Fremont. The 4,000 square feet showroom, located in New Jersey’s “Little India,” was filled with press, guests, and onlookers celebrating the store’s launch. Guests were greeted with thunderous Bollywood songs that echoed through the neighborhood and mini kulfi treats. The New Jersey store showcases exquisite pieces of Meenakari, Jadau, Kundan, as well as classic yellow gold, diamond, contemporary, and silver jewelry for the discerning South Asian and international clientele.

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon inaugurated the New Jersey store opening, in the presence of Saurabh Gadgil (owner, chairman, and managing director of PNG Jewelers), Anil and Rajendra Soni (the New Jersey store managers), and other renowned dignitaries.

Speaking on this momentous occasion, Saurabh Gadgil stated, “Our success in [the] U.S. from our stores in Sunnyvale and Fremont is evident with the positive response we have received from our customers, and we will take this opportunity to repeat the same [with] our third store in New Jersey.” He further added that there is a strong South Asian community presence in New Jersey, which PNG Jewelers is “committed is offer the best Indian retail jewelry shopping experience” and that this is their 25th global store.

Raveena Tandon shares, “It gives me immense pleasure to inaugurate the 25th PNG Jewelers showroom here, in New Jersey. I have always been passionate about jewelry and great craftsmanship; hence I take great pride to be associated with this glorious brand. I would like to congratulate them on achieving this milestone and would like to wish them the very best for their future endeavors.”

For those of you based in the U.S. who aren’t able to visit a store in person, PNG Jewelers has an online shopping platform where you can browse through available designs, purchase online, and/or add to your wish list. Additionally, they also have a free iPhone app! With the app, you can peruse products and trends, create and save wish lists (that you can even share with family and friends), and get alerts on news, events, and offers.