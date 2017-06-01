Priya Gopalan and Chintan Patolia

Indian weddings in the US

December 17, 2016, Houston, Texas, USA

Location: Arabia Shriners

Wedding Planner: The Storybook Event by Amy Patel

Photography (below): Bella Lumi by Brenda

Videographer: Epique Cinema

Decorator and Florist: Dream Decors Design House

Cake/ Sweets: Oh La La Dessert Boutique

Caterer: BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir

Henna Artist: RJ Salon & Spa

Hair and Makeup Artist: GlamTeam USA by Sidra Mir

DJ/ Entertainment: DJ Nish

Wedding Transportation: Jordon Limos

We met in 2012 in Toronto, Canada when Chintan flew up there for two days to meet his childhood friend. We became good friends and kept in touch with almost daily Skype sessions but had no romantic feelings for each other as we just lived too far apart. However, as fate would have it, Chintan spontaneously decided to fly to India when I happened to also be in Mumbai. We met up again, and we both realized that our friendship had bloomed into something different altogether.

I lived in Toronto and Chintan is from Houston, and he made it a point to come visit me every two months. One time when he was visiting, we are strolling through High Park, making our way to the lake, when we came to a small grotto overlooking the lake. Inside was a lady playing one of my favorite songs, “A Thousand Years” by Christina Perri, on a violin. As I was enjoying the song, I turned around and Chintan was on his knee with a ring! It was completely unexpected and to top it off, he had gathered some friends and there was a group of tourists that just happen to be passing by. Everyone was cheering and I couldn’t contain my surprise, excitement and tear of joy!







