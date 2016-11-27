Wedding Date: September 19th, 2015

Location: Elmhurst, IL

Bride’s Name: Payal Patel

Groom’s Name: Shyam Patel

The couple met through a mutual friend and started communicating regularly (primarily through Facebook and phone calls), before going on their first date eight months later in the spring of 2008. They had their first date at a Subway near Loyola University Chicago, where Payal went to college. The duo loves to eat, so naturally many of their nights together revolved around food. In fact, Shyam even proposed to Payal in downtown Chicago after a dinner out! It was a simple proposal, off Michigan Avenue, in front of the Old Chicago Water Tower. The couple spent many of their early dates walking and shopping on Michigan Ave.

For a successful marriage, the couple advises the following: “There will be ups and downs, but the important thing is to keep your focus on the long-term goal of growing your bond every day. Bonding can occur with words or with non-verbal cues, but the most important thing is communication! Working on communication skills is probably the number one thing that can make or break a marriage, and we both strive to never stay stagnant in that goal.”

RESOURCES

Venue: Waterford Banquet Hall

Wedding Planner: Events by C

Event Décor: Shukan Events & Design

Caterer: India House – Chicago

DJ: DJ Hiren

Photographer and Videographer: Dana Ann Photography

Photo Booth: Paparazzi Portraits

Cake and Desserts: The Baking Institute

Hair and Makeup: Appease Inc.

Bridal Trousseau: Seasons India – Mumbai

