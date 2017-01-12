For those who don’t know, Bollywood (India’s Hindi language film industry, based in Mumbai) is one of the highest producing markets in the world. India is the largest film market in the world in regards to the number of films produced, tickets sold, and viewers.

So, when on Netflix, how many of you have ever wondered why there are not as many Bollywood movies available as there are other films? Isn’t Netflix missing out on a huge market?

Turns out Netflix heard our concerns and decided to take matters into their own hands–of course, it’s also mainly due to Amazon’s Prime Video signing deals with major Indian studios like Dharma Productions, Vishesh Films, and T-Series. Thankfully, Netflix has decided to step it up and has partnered with one of the biggest Bollywood stars to ever exist (Bollywood’s highest earning actor and one of the top ten actors in the world), Shah Rukh Khan, affectionately dubbed “King Khan,” and his production house, Red Chillies Entertainment, in an effort to corner the Indian live-stream market.

The partnership grants Netflix global streaming rights to the films produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, as well as any new films that are slated for theatrical release within the next three years. The first title to hit Netflix will be Khan’s latest release, “Dear Zindagi.”

As quoted by Khan: “Red Chillies is surging ahead in global entertainment, and for the first time our great stories are going global on Netflix all at once and crossing all geographical barriers, waiting to be discovered over the world.” Time to get our stream on!