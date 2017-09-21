The most anticipated festival of the year celebrated with a lot of pomp and show, giving you full rights to Go Gorgeous!

Flaunt your feminine side by dressing in austere colors in the morning for puja and bright tones for festivities in the evening.

This year is all about the classic fabrics, Benarasi, Baluchari, Kanjivaram, and Garod…… just to name a few!

Team these fabrics with your antique polished gold sets.

The look is timeless and such fabrics never go out of style, in fact, they are your Fashion Investment.

This time of the year is all about bright colors like red, orange, gold and Peacock Blue is definitely the color of the season.

Bright glitter eyes and pop lips are the makeup essentials for all our evening Navratri parties.

(A little makeup inspiration from our model) .

Remember there is never a dull moment when we dress up for this Indian festival.

Sequined lehenga or heavy embroidery lehengas are a must have!

And if you have been thinking of wearing your head accessories, nose hoops/ waistbands—this is the perfect time to wear all those heavy accessories!

Same goes for the men- nothing compares to a pure silk kurta in black or midnight blue. These colors go well with a pair of jeans to create a casual Indo-Western look.Even white with red/gold stones work goes well for evening occasions.

Written by Chinni: Conceptualized by Prince Bengal