Jewelry brand Narayan Jewellers made a huge splash at NYFW where they presented alongside the Bibhu Mohapatra SS18 show. The collection crafted with 18kt white gold celestial designs is one of a kind and embodies galaxies, planets, moons, and stars.

Hollywood celebrity and front row guest Alysia Reiner, best known for her role as “Fig” in Orange is the New Black, was spotted wearing pieces from the collection. Actor Samrat Chakrabarti of The Viceroy’s House was also spotted in the front row as were Melani Chandra of Code Black, Erin Richards of Gotham, NY Giant Duke Ihenacho and actor Waris Ahluwalia.

Narayan Jewellers designs never repeat collections to match the synergy of their growing clientele. Narayan Jewellers was founded in 1940 by Mr. Ambalal Chaturbhai Chokshi with a vision to meld fine craftsmanship with artistry.

Narayan Jewellers has gone on to become a multi-award-winning, celebrity, and editorial favorite. With such a strong following in India, Narayan Jewellers has its sights set firmly on the global market. The collaboration with Forevermark by DeBeers is a step forward in that direction.

“I am very thrilled to say that I had the opportunity of collaborating with Narayan Jewelers, the heritage brand with a legacy of 75 years, to create exclusive new pieces for my spring 18 collection that is an extension of my Artemis collection with a special collaboration with forevermark diamonds”, shared Designer Bibhu Mohapatra.

