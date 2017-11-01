Aries ( 21 March – 19 April ) – This is a time of increased psychological understanding, intimacy, and perhaps an accumulation of wealth if you manage your resources well. Any type of in-depth study or research is likely to go well. An insurance settlement, tax rebate, or an inheritance could come your way, and this is an excellent time to work on financial planning and strategy. You are more capable of helping friends and loved ones who are dealing with a crisis–you can be leaned upon. You experience your fair share of fun, romance, and good times. Creative projects are likely to fare well, and could possibly even bring some type of recognition or reward. Favorable Dates ; Nov 3, 4, 12, 13, 21, 22 Favorable Colors : Red & Yellow

Taurus ( 20 April – 20 May ) – You’ll be more diligent, more inclined towards studying the exact sciences. You might also be more pragmatic, more conservative in your way of thinking. It is not advisable to make strategic decisions, such as financial investment, because they will prove to be inefficient and will even bring you loss. You have experienced, and will continue to do so, a subtle yearning to belong with a friend or a group who shares your own ideals. You may notice passion and romanticism start decreasing significantly. It’s time you remembered everything that ties you and partner together and did everything possible to maintain harmony in your relation. Favorable Dates ; Nov 5, 8, 14, 17, 23, 26 Favorable Colors : Green & Blue

Gemini ( 21 May – 20 June ) – You have a greater desire to get away, expand your horizons, and broaden your life experiences. Opportunities to express yourself through romance, pleasure, and the arts abound. You show more determination and confidence than ever. You are bound to reach a broader audience if you do, and the feedback will feed the flames of your own inspiration. If you are not married, you could decide now to take the big step, but it would be a rather spontaneous decision, not a long-considered one. It is advisable not to push it too hard, though, because you might run out of luck. Favorable Dates ; Nov 5, 9, 14, 16, 23, 25 Favorable Colors : Yellow & Blue

Cancer ( 21 June – 22 July ) – You’ll tend to disregard diplomacy and be rather impulsive when communicating with the others. You’ll be able to make great physical effort, but you’ll be tempted to deal with more things at the time, wasting your time, money and energy. Pay attention to the way you manifest your authority on your family members because you might exaggerate and be unfair to some of them! You should be prudent, as you may have the tendency to make less wise decisions that could lead to financial loss. You need to be careful about the way you use your material resources. Favorable Dates ; Nov 2, 3, 11, 12, 20, 21 Favorable Colors : Black & Blue

Leo ( 23 July – 22 August ) – An expressive, creative month is in your forecast. You are likely to find it easier than usual to express yourself in concrete ways and to find an appreciative audience as well. Investments in stocks and other speculative matters could earn nice profits, although care should be exercised with any dealings that tie you to other people and others’ money. Love and romance may enter your life or is enhanced with good humor and warmth. Your idealistic nature is stimulated, and you are likely to yearn for a connection to more spiritual or idealistic pursuits. There may be major changes in your family and the parental influence on you will be considerable. Favorable Dates ; Nov 1, 9, 10, 18, 19, 27 Favorable Colors : Grey & Blue

Virgo (23 August – 22 September ) – Your ideals are higher than usual, teaching may be part of the picture, and your cultural and spiritual awareness increases. Others notice your more tolerant and broadminded nature. You are more determined to achieve your personal goals, and more strategic in the manner you go about doing so. Pouring your heart and soul into your efforts comes naturally now. For some, romance may be somewhat lacking or a romantic relationship could be more practical than fun. For others, a romantic relationship stabilizes and becomes more serious. You are in the position to inspire others through what you create this month. Favorable Dates ; Nov 2, 6, 11, 15, 20, 24 Favorable Colors : Yellow & White

Libra (23 September – 22 October) – Positive career and creative energy is with you, Creative projects are likely to reach a broad audience. You’ll have many original ideas, you’ll be very imaginative and more attracted to technique or spirituality – anyway, to domains less accessible to the other people. There could be romantic trips or business trips that combine work with pleasure. For singles, meeting a special person is highly likely, although it is unlikely to lead to a long-term relationship or coupling. Get some fresh air, enjoy the outdoors, get out of the house, and pour some of your energy into the things you really enjoy doing. Favorable Dates ; Nov 3, 9, 12, 18, 21, 27 Favorable Colors : Blue & Black

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November) – Creative projects are likely to fare well, and could possibly even bring some type of recognition or reward. Creative output this month could be tinged with your own deeper emotions, providing some form of release. You have the determination to express yourself in tangible, rewarding ways Love and romance may enter your life or is enhanced with good humor and warmth, and social engagements abound. This is also an excellent time to get in touch with the past conditioning that makes you what you are today. Periods when you completely relax and retreat, removing yourself from everyday affairs, will be especially beneficial. An open mind and heart will be the key to success now. Favorable Dates ; Nov 6, 7, 15, 16, 24, 25 Favorable Colors : Blue & Red

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December) – You see your limitations now, but also your capabilities, in a realistic manner. You also recognize your responsibilities. It’s best to review your budget and work hard on money-making projects rather than jumping ahead with altogether-new financial initiatives. Some confusion in your close partnerships as well as your finances is possible this month. There may be a tug-o-war happening with a partner. Exploring your sexuality features as well. The ailments that could occur in this period might be more difficult to treat. Healthy food can help you prevent many problems. You’ll be more receptive to the others’ wishes but, at the same time, more insecure and weak-willed. Favorable Dates ; Nov 2, 3, 11, 12, 20, 21 Favorable Colors : White & Purple

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January) – You question the source of your confidence to date, and discover a more solid base for pulling up inner strength. This is a time of increased responsibilities and more determination to accomplish your personal goals. Worldly affairs tend to take the back seat as you pursue more personal interests. A romantic relationship stabilizes and becomes more serious. You have become more responsible and reliable, perhaps through some hard lessons. This month, you are having some fun with your newfound confidence. This is an excellent time for monetizing any personal hobby–turning it into a business, even if it’s on the side. Favorable Dates ; Nov 2, 7, 11, 16, 20, 25 Favorable Colors : Blue & Yellow

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February) – This is a month in which you are feeling particularly inspired and creative You are more willing to look at the “big picture” and to focus on things that really matter in the long run. Success comes from taking a breather and re-assessing your options rather than pushing your agenda. Take some time to relax and unwind, but try not to let the opportunities this transit brings pass you by. Recognizing your personal limitations in terms of just how much you can give to others and just how much compassion and understanding you can show is essential now Relationship problems ease now as you and your partner become more accepting of each other. Favorable Dates ; Nov 2, 7, 11, 16, 20, 25 Favorable Colors : Blue & Yellow

Pisces (19 February – 20 March) – You may find great joy and reward in your creative projects and hobbies, and could discover a new hobby or creative talent you never knew you had. You enjoy an increased ability to concentrate and focus on what really matters to you. Pleasure-seeking activities, recreation, and amusement are also increased. This is a fabulous period in which to take a vacation you’ve always wanted to take. Those with artistic or athletic talent can be especially prolific and prosperous at this time. You will do your best to create constructive progress towards your goals. You are bound to reach a broader audience if you do, and the feedback will feed the flames of your own inspiration. Favorable Dates ; Nov 4, 6, 13, 15, 20, 25 Favorable Colors : Red & Yellow