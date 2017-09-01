Aries ( 21 March – 19 April ) – There’ll be opportunities but it’s important that you speculate them wisely, Maintaining good relationships with collaborators, authorities, and superiors is of great importance. Things at work will be excellent when your merits are given credit and even financially rewarded. You need to wind down! Relaxation will be beneficial to sexual fulfillment as well. Love whispers, romantic notes, strolls under the moonlight, or more sensibly, private conversations face to face or over the phone, emails, and messages, walks in the city or out of the city at the weekend – they will all have a direct implication in the couple life. Favorable Dates: Sep 8, 9, 17, 18, 26, 27 Favorable Colors: Yellow & Blue

Taurus ( 20 April – 20 May ) – You need to re-examine old issues revolving around duty versus freedom. You may be feeling overwhelmed with the responsibilities dumped on you or you are just plain tired of rehashing what you thought was a done deal. Give yourself plenty of alone time so that minor health problems don’t kick because of the stress. The new love stories, the burning feelings, and the adventurous affairs will have more strength than older, steady relationships for which excitement is not what it used to be anymore. Something in this part of your life which is unresolved is going to get stirred up in an unexpected way and create a challenge of some description.Favorable Dates: Sep 1, 7, 10, 16, 19, 25 Favorable Colors: Yellow &White

Gemini ( 21 May – 20 June ) – Something new is coming your way in relationship issue in your life. It may your close friends and relatives, significant other, business partners, professionals in your life such as your financial advisor as well as competitors and open enemies. This is a favorable time to take a close look at past relationships, particularly those that may not have had a happy ending and determine what really happened. After 23rd, communicating with your friends and romantic interests is likely to go quite well such that you can expect some big surprises from that part of your life. Networking could yield some positive results which contribute greatly to expanding your goals, perhaps unexpectedly. Favorable Dates : Sep 4, 6, 13, 15, 22, 24 Favorable Colors : Red & Green

Cancer( 21 June – 22 July ) – A lot will be going on around collaborations and contracts, the area in which unexpected evolutions, novelty, and surprises can come along. You may consider a new approach to something that relates to higher learning, a legal matter, a relocation, other cultures or even something as fundamental as your philosophy of life as defined by your beliefs and expectations.You may gain an understanding of something which effects a major change in how you see or understand a situation.Your beliefs and expectations of someone close to you may be up for review as something previously hidden comes to light.Examining your past beliefs or resolving some old issue will allow you to make the needed adjustments.Favorable Dates : Sep 2, 5, 11, 14, 20, 23 Favorable Colors : Blue & Green

Leo ( 23 July – 22 August ) – This month seems to be the luckiest, the most productive and satisfying professionally speaking.The promotion and representation initiatives will put you at an advantage all the month. You’ll benefit from favorable circumstances and you’ll be the right person in the right place at the right time and you’ll do a good job promoting your image, talent, intelligence, competence, and outcome. All your interest after 23rd will be focused on love, marriage, friendship or other social interactions. You’ll reflect yourself in the others. You’ll act together with the others or for the others. The thirst for love will be enormous and you’ll exert strong sex-appeal to the opposite sex. Favorable Dates : Sep 2, 5, 11, 14, 20, 23 Favorable Colors : Yellow & White

Virgo (23 August – 22 September) – A certain amount of stress can come either by means of faulty communication or some financial misunderstandings.Thus, you may find yourself seeing one or more relationships differently as things you may have missed before get stirred up. If you’ve been unfocused with regard to your career or perhaps pursuing a pipe dream, you may get some opposition from someone or something related to your home. You won’t enjoy an overwhelming vitality, but at least you can rely on good physical resistance. While this may be a challenging or even difficult time, rest assured that the end result is going to be positive.Be careful in motion and in general lie low and keep your camouflage on.Favorable Dates : Sep 1, 2, 10, 11, 19, 20 Favorable Colors : Green & White

Libra (23 September – 22 October) – You may get pushed into the spotlight, but not necessarily for accolades. Work methods are questioned. People feel that you are stealing too much of the show and showing little for it. You’ll, therefore, deal with obstacles, delays, inadvertencies or other complications coming from a malfunction of the relationship.Communications with your boss could also be unclear or even confusing and generate some friction or annoyances. Make sure you clarify everything to avoid the potential for problems. You may have a rather tense confrontation with your finances that relate to what you’re trying to accomplish. In the last week, an adjustment or course change is indicated that will relate to your beliefs in some way. Favorable Dates : Sep 1, 3, 10, 12, 19, 21 Favorable Colors : Blue & White

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November) – Something good is going on with regard to your work and career at this time, even if it’s behind the scenes. If you’ve been considering changing fields, this is a favorable time to give that serious consideration. You’ll study more complicated or more specialized things, have contact with the university or cultural environments. Considerations involving home and career would be active. Sometimes your ideas will bump up against your responsibilities, but using some inspiration and your imagination will provide the adjustments necessary to make it happen. The health will need monitoring. Your body is no longer as strong as you knew it was, and stress and the household and family problems will undermine your good mood. Favorable Dates : Sep 2, 4, 11, 13, 20, 22 Favorable Colors : Green & Red

Sagittatius (22 November -21 December) – If there is something you need to organize and bring to fruition that will pave the way to your dream job or career, now is the time to make the necessary adjustments to make it so.You may learn something now which provides an entirely new direction for your life. You will ponder your relationship with the people you work with, particularly if you also socialize with any of them. This period would be bringing energy and drive to your creativity, children, romantic endeavors or perhaps any speculation you’re considering. An adjustment or change, of course, is indicated from 23rd Sep due to an unexpected event, sudden brainstorm, or another form of enlightenment. Favorable Dates: Sep 4, 8, 13, 26, 22, 26 Favorable Colors: Yellow & Blue

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January) – This period will be useful for your thoughts that relate to your possessions, finances, and income or determining how best to meet your needs, which is likely to also involve that unexpected event or brainstorm in some way. This month will turn your senses upside down and will stir your hormones up making them cry for adventure, love, and pleasure. Unexpected news from one of your friends is likely or perhaps a sudden encounter that turns out to be a pleasant surprise. Adjustments that involve an expansion to your goals or perhaps your social circle are also likely and will relate somehow to that restructuring in progress with your work or health. Favorable Dates : Sep 1, 5, 10, 14, 19, 23 Favorable Colors : Red & Green

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February) – There are some long-term aspects out there to help you move at a pace that is reasonably comfortable. Getting married or divorced, graduating from school, obtaining a license, getting a promotion or conversely, getting fired, buying property, and so forth. Consider all those other aspects and the changes they imply, however. Set aside some time to pay some loving attention to those closest to you and you just might find that all people need is a little love. It’s important that you stay within the limits of discipline and that you pay attention to what you say, write, and sign. Take a few moments to relax in the evening and wax philosophical so you can put it all into the proper perspective. Favorable Dates : Sep 1, 7, 10, 16, 19, 25 Favorable Colors : Yellow & Blue

Pisces (19 February – 20 March) – Expect the unexpected, particularly with regard to your friends, organizational ties, or even your goals. An opportunity is likely, so follow your hunches. You may have a breakthrough to pursue one of your long-held dreams, but responsibilities are holding you back. Make sure to maintain your usual conservative approach there as well or at least make sure you do extensive research before taking some massive risk. Relationships at home should be pleasant and supportive regarding any unexpected developments. In love relations, it would be more prudent not to make strong commitments unless you’ve analyzed the implications very carefully or you’ve asked for advice from somebody competent in the matter or it’s about an older initiative. Favorable Dates : Sep 1, 3, 10, 12, 19, 21Favorable Colors : Red & White