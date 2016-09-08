Aries (21 March – 19 April): If you are confident, you will get your point across and grab the attention of someone interesting. Cooperative and harmonious relationships (in both your personal and professional realms) are very important to you at this time. This will be a great month for passion, love and security in regards to romantic relationships. If you are single, you will easily make new connections and fall effortlessly in love; while married or attached, Aries natives will reach a new stage of commitment and family dedication. Newly defined job responsibilities and disagreements between key officials are quite likely. Fear not, though: planetary alignments also suggest a fairly steady increase in financial rewards. Favorable Dates: September 4, 12, 15, 21, 26, and 28. Favorable Colors: Blue and Red

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): You will spend the entire month ahead in the realm where possibilities are endless, and you can access any and all of them, if you are willing. New options have finally shown up and you’re bound to spend the month preparing to head into them. Be willing to stay open to creative ideas as they arise, because they are worthy of your attention in every way possible. You have the possibility to resolve any, even the most complex task, connected with your professional orientation. If you wanted to start a long-term business, then right now is the best time to do so. All of the circumstances will fall the way you want them to and no one will be capable of stopping you. Favorable Dates: September 1, 4, 11, 15, 19, 23, and 26. Favorable Colors: Yellow and White

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): Time to confidently display your creative potential and revel in your emotional self. Romantic relationships will be on the upswing. You will excel in recreational or sporting activities. This is a time of drawing assets toward you – plus knowing what is of real value and what is not. You are in a terrific position to move ahead with your plans, so go ahead and take action. Business and financial relationships will be boosted by this new wave of passion, motivation and confidence. For singles seeking love, new flirtations and an increase in social invitations may be on the agenda this month. Favorable Dates: September 2, 4, 12, 15, 21, and 26. Favorable Colors: Yellow and Purple

Cancer (21 June – 22 July): You’ve made some major choices in your past and then found that sticking to them was hard, as everything backfired on you. You will try to make amends now. This trend will be passing shortly, and slowly like someone emerging from a mist will clear and everything will return to what is a normal life. Once you set your priorities right (per your capabilities), there will be recognition for your skills and you will be receiving raises or promotions and forging ahead in leaps and bounds. This month in particular can bring career offers and opportunities that thrill you. Favorable Dates: September 3, 6, 9, 12, 21, and 28. Favorable Colors: Red and White

Leo (23 July – 22 August): You’ll be dealing with a financial issue that has become problematic. It may relate to returning money or obtaining money that was lent, or working out the fairness or re-adjustments or divisions of monetary matters. Over the month’s end, you will have more understanding and a greater capacity to gain an accurate (and deeply intuitive) grasp of someone’s position and therefore will be in a much better position to capitalize on that knowledge and use it to your advantage. This is a perfect time for networking, socializing and making new friends/contacts. The more you hang with people who think the same way or have similar goals, the happier and more successful you will be. Favorable Dates: September 4, 10, 15, 18, 21, and 28. Favorable Colors: Yellow and Green

Virgo (23 August – 22 September): Job changes are on the cards because you’ll feel confident about your abilities and you will have more drive to achieve your ambitions. Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to get out of the way and let them happen. Help your children complete projects they’re having difficulty with. If you’ve been job-hunting, then you’re likely to hear positive news around this time. You want to take it to the next level, in all aspects of life–home expansion, new areas of interest, new career paths and being overall fitter, happier and healthier. You will have a lot to learn from the people you meet if you listen in to what they have to say. Favorable Dates: September 7, 8, 16, 17, 25, and 28. Favorable Colors: Blue and Green

Libra (23 September – 22 October): Those in the business realm will find their ventures moving at a slow pace. Expect some minor road blocks on the way. If you’re in a job, make extra efforts to put your views across to your superiors and associates. In the matter of love, things will be unpredictable during this time. Love can also happen in social get-togethers. You will be looking at your inner self and will find methods to improve your spiritual strength. There may be an improvement or change in family dynamics or you “let go” and come to terms with the past or unresolved family issues. You will be engaging in more philosophical or political discussions with people from different backgrounds to you. Favorable Dates: September 2, 4, 11, 18, 22, and 29. Favorable Colors: Red and White

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November): You are admired for your skills. You have the benefits of communication and will receive positive news, in regards to your career. Those in the business realm can acquire a secure position in terms of wealth, property and position. This is the time when you can invest in property. You might soon be drawn into a hush-hush alliance or start a romantic relationship with someone who’s either much older or much younger than you. Newly married couples may feel blessed with the news of pregnancy. Exisiting relationships will find new meaning and come closer. Favorable Dates: September 5, 11, 13, 18, 22, and 29. Favorable Colors: Brown and Blue

Sagittarius (22 November -21 December): Your creativity will be an asset and will earn you good money in the beginning of the month. Your power of speech and expression will rise. Hard work, expansion of your work, and success in competition will happen. You’ll want to devote a lot of time to things you enjoy and people that make your world go round. Family life will be happy and quite fulfilling. Chances of a celebration in the family will result in high expenses. Be prepared to make some creative and inspired changes to your world. The emphasis is on personal change at the moment. Favorable Dates: September 6, 7, 12, 18, 22, and 26. Favorable Colors: Purple and Grey

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): Beware of being too critical, whether of yourself or others, because that will also mean that you’re concentrating on silly, tiny details that don’t really matter. Give yourself plenty of breaks from whatever you’re doing, so you can clear your head. Be prepared to put old grievances behind you and to give someone a second chance. Stop in your tracks and spend time on introspection, along with reappraisal of life events, so that you can meditate on valuable lessons for your future. Rest and meditation are best for rejuvenation and recharging your energy. This short break from work may do wonderfully well for your physical, menatal, and emotional well being. Favorable Dates: September 6, 7, 12, 15, 19, and 29. Favorable Colors: Red and Purple

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): You’re on a winning streak. You can almost sense the change. This sense of change is important, because it also forms part of the long romantic, creative influence you’ve just entered. Although you’ll feel weighed down at times by too much work and perhaps a health issue or two, you’ll be enchanted by how appreciative the people you meet on a daily basis are. Whether at work or in the neighbourhood, acquaintances will be going out of their way to be thoughtful, charming and complimentary. Romance, beauty, pleasure, creative and speculative urges will propel you. Dive in, enjoy, flirt, express your heart! Favorable Dates: September 5, 8, 12, 14, 23, and 28. Favorable Colors: Red and White

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): This month will bring energy, expansion, optimism and good luck to your career, prestige, neighborhood reputation, interactions with authorities, and your parenting roles. Your energy and charisma will be high. If you encounter a person or organization that is in a strong position of power that does not hold your values, you can be sure that it will weigh on your mind. Young couples seeking pregnancy will likely receive good news. Last two weeks will bring a boost in optimism, social happiness, popularity and plans for the future. Favorable Dates: September 7, 11, 15, 19, 22, and 26. Favorable Colors: Blue and White

By Manish Kumar Arora

K.P. Astrologer, Numerologist, Tarot Card Reader, and Vastu Consultant

To contact Manish: 91-9871062000

Facebook: manishastroconsultant

manish@manishastrologer.com