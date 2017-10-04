Aries ( 21 March – 19 April ) – This is a pleasing month for love and business matters. Beautiful energy is with you for feeling in sync with people around you and with your environment. You feel pleasantly effective, competent, and ambitious. This month has much creative potential, but it involves trying to center yourself and relaxing. You may need to take action on a matter before you are able to do so. Stay active and involved now for best results. The strategy works with both your practical and personal affairs. An expense can come up that you overlooked, you may splurge on something you regret later. Favorable Dates : Oct 1, 9, 10, 18, 19, 28 Favorable Colors : Blue & Red

Taurus ( 20 April – 20 May ) – This month is likely to start quietly, but after 9th you’ll find that the pace quickens. Money will start and continue on a strong note; you are likely to feel in need of an image change, but seek the advice of someone whose sense of style is impeccable before embarking on any course of action. You’re a little more serious, and you crave more intimacy in your life, so you may cling a little to loved ones. This can be a good time to do something that is mutually beneficial to you and someone else or to deal with other people’s money. Favorable Dates: Oct 2, 7, 11, 16, 20, 25 Favorable Colors: White & Yellow

Gemini ( 21 May – 20 June ) – You may come across as more of a perfectionist, organized, and anxious. You will work quickly, efficiently and are productive. You can also feel stronger and more vital, and decide to try to improve your health through diet, exercise, or some other lifestyle changes. There would also be a definite focus on fun, although there’s a danger that you’ll be a little too dismissive of your work or school commitments. You want to make a list of everything you have to do and go through it one at a time, crossing things off as you go along. Favorable Dates : Oct 3, 5, 12, 14, 21, 23 Favorable Colors : Red & Green

Cancer ( 21 June – 22 July ) – This month is likely to start on a mixed note, with cash being the focus of some minor tension; ease up on the spending. If you’ve been working hard and making smart decisions and being responsible, you’ll be rewarded and you can see good things coming your way. You are strong when it comes to negotiations, mutual agreements, and business decisions this month. You would be turned into the more subtle or otherworldly elements of life right now, and thus your understanding of others, yourself, and your purpose can increase. Favourable Dates: Oct 1, 3, 10, 12, 19, 21 Favorable Colors: White & Yellow

Leo ( 23 July – 22 August ) – Your creative self can come out, and you let your artistic side shine. You want to take time off from work and do the things that bring you the most pleasure. The more you have to work, the less you enjoy yourself. In terms of romance, you’ll be setting the rules and probably breaking hearts if you’re single, while those of you who are attached may feel the need to snatch a little time to yourself every now and then. Helping someone out, offering sincere and mindful advice, being a source of comfort and inspiring others with your insight can figure strongly now, and can also lift your spirits. Favorable Dates : Oct 2, 8, 11, 17, 20, 26 Favorable Colors : White & Blue

Virgo (23 August – 22 September ) – Your emotions may cloud your judgment in this month and everything you say has meaning, whether you’re trying to do or not. This makes it easier for you to express how you’re feeling, but you have a hard time being objective as a result. You question the career that you’re in and the direction your life is going in. You can have setbacks and delays within your career, make a bad first impression, and not see things go as you hope. You’re stuck right where you are, and you feel like you’re suffocating. Favorable Dates: Oct 2, 4, 11, 13, 20, 22 Favorable Colors: White & Green

Libra (23 September – 22 October) – This month sees a project or venture gaining a new lease of life. This will be the month to clear out your junk so you can create the home environment and will see a need to concentrate on work or school. Don’t be surprised if there’s a happy family event announced. You can have an expense that wasn’t planned for and have to make do as best as you can, so try to have some rainy day funds. You’re more sensitive to what other people think about you, wanting to be held in high regard, but you need to ignore their negative attitudes. Favorable Dates : Oct 2, 6, 11, 15, 20, 24 Favorable Colors : Red & Yellow

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November ) – This month is likely to start on an intense note, with an emotional matter being aired and shared. It also sees you being a little too cautious: don’t be afraid to branch out. You may be displaying a quiet confidence that endears others to you. It could be an illuminating month in romance and indicates that you’re likely to meet someone who will prove to be a very good friend and lover indeed. After 23rd you can be more outgoing, wanting to be more socially engaged, and need a busy schedule so you don’t feel you’re going out of your mind. Favorable Dates: Oct 3, 7, 12, 16, 21, 25 Favorable Colors: White & Yellow

Sagittarius (22 November -21 December) – It’s a more balanced month than usual. There is more optimism in your exchanges and interactions. Communication, mental pursuits and interests, romance, and work are all in good shape right now. This can be a good time to do something to earn some extra money, like taking on a second job or side gig. You can also go over your budget carefully and try to see where you can trim and save more. You come across as more reliable, stubborn, and sensual. You want to increase your sense of safety and security in life, and this will mostly be through your finances. Favorable Dates: Oct 3, 6, 12, 15, 21, 24 Favorable Colors: Red & Yellow

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January) – You’re more defensive of your beliefs, and if you feel threatened, you’ll defend them strongly. Your co-workers can have a hard time understanding you and vice versa. Your mind doesn’t move as well as it usually does, and you can feel scattered, unfocused, and anxious. You will be in a very serious mood and will feel easily irritated with anyone who is being too frivolous. If single, you can go through a dry spell. If attached, you can fight or have misunderstandings with your partner. Some Capricorns may see an old love return Favorable Dates: Oct 5, 8, 14, 17, 23, 26 Favorable Colors: White & Yellow

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February) – This month favors mental tasks and communications of all kinds. Finances can improve, or you may get good news about practical matters and personal possessions. You can also experience issues in any groups you belong to, and decide to walk away from them. You can question your dreams for your future, and this may not be a good time to make any final decisions about what you should do. It is a good time to rejoin a group you used to belong to, contact old friends, or take up an old cause. Favorable Dates: Oct 8, 9, 17, 18, 17, 18 Favorable Colors: Blue & Yellow

Pisces (19 February – 20 March) – There can be a stronger appreciation of the intangibles in life right now, and letting go of something in order to embrace the new comes a little easier as a result. Share personal philosophies and perspectives and enjoy the connection you feel to you and to the world as you do. It’s not a time for pushing your personal agenda – it’s a time for learning about the needs and concerns of others. Something may touch you or inspire you through your interactions with others. The trick is to let your mind to back away from a puzzling matter. Favorable Dates: Oct 2, 3, 11, 12, 20, 21 Favorable Colors: Purple & Yellow

