Aries (21 March – 19 April): This is an excellent time for new romantic commitments, fresh starts within your relationship, and for new lovers. It is also a good time for new financial activities involving various forms of profit sharing, investments, and joint assets. This gives you another opportunity to work on financial goals involving large bureaucratic organizations. Business partnerships could use this for some intuitive business networking. Social partnerships could use this for bonding with loving friends, but this is mostly an ideal energy for mixing friends and lovers in a romantic setting. Favorable Dates: October 1, 5, 10, 14, 23, and 26. Favorable Colors: White and Red

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): You may have added financial responsibilities now, or there could be some stress over money, credit or debts. This may increase your desire for luxury items and you may be more willing to work hard with determination. You could be dealing with a self-worth issue involving a lover, your parenting, or a hobby you are involved in. This period will encourage you to focus on achieving your long-term financial and professional goals. If a committed relation is giving you pain, you are more likely to break up over infidelity or financial trust issues. Favorable Dates: October 2, 11, 16, 22, 25, and 28. Favorable Colors: Green and Purple

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): You will blend logic and intuition together in a delightful manner. This is a good time for social, commercial, automotive, and community outreach projects involving your friends and colleagues. It is a conducive period for making sales pitches to groups of people and for conducting business online. This would be the perfect opportunity for you to focus on achieving your financial and professional goals. You will get inspired to boost your sense of self-worth by exercising and getting physically healthy. Favorable Dates: October 3, 6, 12, 15, 21, and 24. Favorable Colors: Black and Red

Cancer (21 June – 22 July): You are able to brainstorm creative ideas for earning more money through activities involving bureaucracies, charities, and mental-health industries. You could also find that this is a great time to make sure that you are not doing anything self-destructive that would stop you from achieving your financial goals. Accept that you have a very vulnerable inner child and learn to lighten up as well as dedicate yourself to work. You are likely to find some excellent bargains on luxury items, vacation packages, family outings, concert tickets, and other extracurricular activities. Favorable Dates: October 1, 7, 12, 16, 21, and 25. Favorable Colors: Red and White

Leo (23 July – 22 August): This is a great time to create new budgets, open bank accounts, start financial goals, start receiving a new salary or wage, create a new revenue stream, etc. The cosmos are sending positive energy to this new beginning in your life. You could find that teamwork, e-commerce, clubs, committees, professional associations, and/or friends play a positive role in helping you to achieve your financial goals. This is a delightful time for working on household budgets, home-improvement projects that add value to your home, and for negotiating mortgages, rental contracts, or lease agreements. Favorable Dates: October 3, 5, 12, 14, 22, and 23. Favorable Colors: Yellow and White

Virgo (23 August – 22 September): You are dealing with powers around you that can be intimidating and struggles are near. Be aware that you must stay squeaky clean and look deep into yourself during this journey. You are restless and change is needed, but do not be too impulsive or force a change… Change will come on its own, be ready and watch the journey rather than push for an arrival. This can be disorientating and disturbing, but ultimately liberating, even if you find change scary. Favorable Dates: October 1, 4, 10, 13, 19, and 22. Favorable Colors: Blue and White

Libra (23 September – 22 October): You need to free up some time and energy to pursue what’s new, unusual, or stimulating. For some, this will be a new career development, while for others, new commitments in love are likely. Romance and creative inspiration will flourish. If you’re pining for an old flame, or have just met someone new, watch out for some seriously soft-focus moments. Music and poetry can truly uplift you this month, and finding friends to share that with will bring you much joy. Favorable Dates: October 3, 7, 12, 15, 18, and 26. Favorable Colors: Purple and Yellow

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November): You’re in the mood to experiment and to learn something new. Offbeat or original ideas excite you and you will seek people who can offer you a different way of looking at things. You may be highly attracted to someone new, simply because of the novelty and possibilities for adventure. Also, your friends or romantic partner may behave in unexpected ways. Flexibility and open-mindedness in your relationships is called for now. Now is a great time to make a presentation, go for an interview, or meet the public in some way; the response will be positive. Favorable Dates: October 6, 12, 15, 18, 24, and 30. Favorable Colors: Red and Yellow

Sagittarius (22 November -21 December): You are feeling warm, expressive, and lively. Loving feelings flow between you and the people you meet, especially those of the opposite sex. Friendships are also strengthened at this time. Your creativity and desire to make something beautiful is stimulated. You are inclined to take physical risks, gamble, speculate, and to act on faith and belief in yourself. It is advisable to keep your expectations within reasonable bounds. Favorable Dates: October 6, 9, 15, 18, 24, and 29. Favorable Colors: Red and Yellow

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): You will find that others who normally resist your suggestions are now more receptive and supportive. The world of imagination, fantasy, entertainment, or art holds more attraction for you. Agreements, contracts, and joining your efforts with others will work out very much to your advantage. There is a compelling, urgent quality to the feelings you experience now, and you may develop a powerful attraction to someone who fascinates and mystifies you. Favorable Dates: October 4, 7, 13, 16, 22, and 25. Favorable Colors: White and Black

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): You are feeling sober and realistic about love at this time, and are interested in being with people you respect and can depend upon. You come across in an appealing, charming, openly-affectionate manner, which is likely to win you new friends and admirers. You make an excellent first impression. Now is a very favorable time for doing something to enhance your appearance, like getting a haircut or purchasing new clothes. Favorable Dates: October 3, 7, 12, 16, 21, and 25. Favorable Colors: Yellow and Brown

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): Contentment, emotional well-being and harmony prevail in your personal relationships. At this time you need to relax, and indulge in your pleasure-loving side. You have an extra measure of energy and confidence now and will make a strong impression on those in your environment. If you are searching love, you could find your soulmate soon. This is a very good time to go for a job interview, meet the public, or simply go out and be seen. Favorable Dates: October 1, 12, 15, 19, 23, and 26. Favorable Colors: Yellow and Red

By Manish Kumar Arora

