Aries (21 March – 19 April): This month brings financial abundance and a general feeling of prosperity. You have a little extra energy to dedicate to work, which will bring nice monetary rewards. Your friends have always been an extension of your family, and this month, they will show up for you in surprising ways. Stand in a space of receptivity, with open arms and an open heart. Developments unfolding on the work and career fronts can’t help but raise your income expectations or give you better access to untapped income potential. Favorable Dates: November 3, 6, 10, 12, 18, and 24. Favorable Colors: White and Purple

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): You’re now in the position where professionally you’re able to start tapping into all the potential that you haven’t even begun to harvest. However, there is need to take a pragmatic approach to money matters. You will treat your career with a childlike interest, in that you never become bored and are continually fascinated with it. If you have been thinking about investing in a certain property for a while now, or thinking about buying stock in a new product, you should rest your decision for the time being. Favorable Dates: November 2, 7, 11, 16, 20, and 25. Favorable Colors: Red and Yellow

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): You may have had an emotional or financial enemy or someone who has caused you ongoing financial or emotional concern. In romance, it would be highly unlikely for you to have a sad, or lonely month and there would be many wonderful new beginnings for those of you who are single. For those of you in relationships, this is a great time for rekindling passion. Make the most of opportunities to get out and meet new people, to socialize, to make connections and contacts. Be prepared to reach out to others, to cooperate and compromise and become a team player, joining forces with others to achieve results and get things done. Favorable Dates: November 4, 8, 11, 17, 22, and 25. Favorable Colors: Red and Green

Cancer (21 June – 22 July): This period brings favorable influence to bear on certain aspects of your financial affairs, especially those which are directly, or indirectly, connected with the resources or finances of others. You may find it easier to get the backing and support you need for your projects, dreams and schemes. Nevertheless, you could also benefit indirectly through others in the form of financial assistance. An important decision regarding the status of the relationship rests on your shoulders and it is up to you to decide when to make it. Favorable Dates: November 1, 4, 11, 13, 19, and 22. Favorable Colors: Red and Green

Leo (23 July – 22 August): You may have made a series of changes and shifts that have allowed you to reach new levels of spiritual and professional heights. Subtle changes in your energetic bodies will open you for positive results in your life. Trust that all will unfold according to Divine plan, and relax into the bliss of true success. You have done the work, and you are about to reap the rewards. This is a creative, prolific time for you. Use the energy wisely and you can accomplish much. Stick to your own creative projects and maintain your aesthetic ideals. Favorable Dates: November 2, 14, 17, 19, 23, and 26. Favorable Colors: Red and Yellow

Virgo (23 August – 22 September): If you attempt to maintain unhealthy or destructive relationships with individuals who are toxic for you, you are more likely to have trouble or stress.. You will realise the importance of developing constructive and healthy relationships, socializing and building up a network of positive individuals in your personal and professional life. Draw in your network of contacts and brainstorm if you have an entrepreneurial idea to pursue. Explore the many possibilities open to you at this time of inception stage. Favorable Dates: November 5, 11, 13, 19, 23, and 29. Favorable Colors: Blue and White

Libra (23 September – 22 October): There will be a very pleasant financial surprise when a family member, group, network or government agency or authority figure delivers exciting or thrilling news or will be the source of financial opportunities. You may also be interested in sharing philosophical or political discussions. This is a good time to express your physical energy through sports or outdoor activities. The more you hang with people who think the same way or have the same goals, the happier and more successful you will be. Favorable Dates: November 7, 9, 16, 18, 25, and 27. Favorable Colors: Blue and Yellow

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November): You may have disturbing news or some form of confrontation from a group, a lover or a child. One particular encounter or outcome may leave you feeling confused or defeated or you feel taken advantage of or used, especially in a financial discussion or negotiation or in a contractual, lease situation. Keep an eye out for any form of deception. You are going to have to be careful with the things that you say even, with your body language. You will have to make a big decision about the course of your career. Favorable Dates: November 5, 11, 14, 18, 23, and 27. Favorable Colors: White and Yellow

Sagittarius (22 November -21 December): Your month will be filled with lavish desserts, romantic getaways, and sensual delights. Recently, you may have had some profound realizations about how deeply connected you are to the earth and others. You will feel your connections on every level: physical, mental, and spiritual. Remain open to the ways in which the divine is working to reveal itself through the words, thoughts, and generous gifts of others. Gain closure and move forward. You have attained an understanding with your love partner that can only come from having completed some section of that relationship. Favorable Dates: November 6, 12, 15, 18, 24, and 30. Favorable Colors: Blue and Purple

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): Work transitions may have left you wondering what new opportunities you might find on the horizon. Carefully assess your skills and experience. Then, practice a little self-promotion. You are almost ready for a new start, even if it may feel like a step backwards. In love, you feel as if there are infinite possibilities available for you. It would be a great time to deepen your current relationship by getting away for a romantic month-end. This is a good time to mend fences and solve problems in your home life. Favorable Dates: November 2, 4, 11, 13, 18, and 26. Favorable Colors: Red and White

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): Your social circle is changing a little this month. New friends come into your life as other relationships shift and change. You will be clearing space for new adventures. To gain a sense of true connection with others, consider joining a social cause or spiritual community. You have new insights to learn, and you may want to share them with others in an intentional space. This could also involve taking creative workshops and classes. Step outside of your comfort zone and see what opens up. There would be wonderful window of good times, romance, and improved social life. Favorable Dates: November 6, 7, 15, 16, 24, and 25. Favorable Colors: Blue and Yellow

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): Your personal charm and attractiveness has a positive effect on your career, reputation, or public image. People see you as a loving and lovable person, and as someone who is aware of their needs and feelings, which can benefit you at this time. You are inclined to take charge or assume a leadership role at this time. Others are willing to help and cooperate with your aims. Your interest in the arts or in promoting harmony and goodwill between people is brought out at this time. Favorable Dates: November 1, 4, 10, 13, 19, and 22. Favorable Colors: Blue and Red

By Manish Kumar Arora

K.P. Astrologer, Numerologist, Tarot Card Reader, and Vastu Consultant

To contact Manish: 91-9871062000

Facebook: manishastroconsultant

manish@manishastrologer.com