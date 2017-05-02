Aries (21 March – 19 April): The days ahead bring opportunity, as well as inspiration. Whatever it is you’ve been working on, or trying to get off the ground, gets a boost this month and you will figure out what needs to be done to get the results you’re after. Start believing in yourself and get out there! You are receiving all the support you need from above, and deep down you know you can do it too. It can bring you to a long-awaited end, beginning, reward, result, or goalpost.There’s an opportunity to gain completion, to surpass a stalemate, or to take an important next step. Favorable Dates: May 4, 6, 13, 15, 22, and 24. Favorable Colors: Blue and Green

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): This can be a time to make an announcement, to teach, travel, exhibit, perform, publish, play sports, to launch a marketing campaign. It can be a time of great gains, a victory, or settlement. New priorities or projects are in the works. New income sources can show good promise as well. It is an appropriate time to build on your previous experience, reputation, or successes. If you have been working along the right track, you can see a significant pay-off for previous efforts. Be strong and do what is best for you. There is a whole new chapter of your life waiting to unfold. Favorable Dates: May 5, 8, 14, 17, 23, and 26. Favorable Colors: Blue and Red

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): If you get opportunities this month to plan future events related to your career, then by all means put your best effort in to set up and organize them. This, accompanied by your increased workload can make May seem a little like “all work and no play,” but truthfully it is very important that you apply yourself and stay disciplined. This month you need to be mindful of your words, and your thoughts. Your interactions with others will prove challenging. Someone will try to use your own words against you. Only put out there that which you don’t mind coming back to you. Favorable Dates: May 2, 3, 11, 12, 20, and 21. Favorable Colors: Blue and White

Cancer (21 June – 22 July): This period can bring added financial pressure or challenge you where you feel most vulnerable. You can feel a push or pull regarding personal needs versus family or professional requirements. Financially or emotionally, a fuller commitment or investment is required – it is worth it. Anything you can do to invest in your future security is a step in the right direction. Business, career, or image investments would also be wise. Travel, special events, visitors, and more lucrative opportunities add more bounce to your step; health, and overall well-being perk up nicely too. Favorable Dates: May 2, 5, 11, 14, 20, and 23. Favorable Colors: Red and Green

Leo (23 July – 22 August): This period should make you feel like you are finally getting to somewhere good. May can dish up lucrative new financial or romantic potentials. Travel, entertainment, recreations, and ambitious undertakings can be quite fulfilling in the second half of the month. You could grow tired of someone or what they represent; perhaps your way of creating attention and business needs to be revamped too. It may be time to make an important relationship commitment or decision. You may feel an emotional freedom and lightness that may have recently eluded you. Favorable Dates: May 4, 5, 13, 14, 22, and 23. Favorable Colors: Red and Yellow

Virgo (23 August – 22 September): This period can plump up your opportunities, pleasure, travel prospects, notoriety, and your luck. It can make you especially articulate, inspired, creative, etc. You will feel happy due to sound economic conditions and it will boost your morale. You should find your social and marketing activities to be rewarding throughout the month. Creativity, romance, and entertainments can keep you nicely juiced. You will not get much time to sleep and relaxation during this period. Health of your spouse may also become the cause of tension. Favorable Dates: May 3, 7, 12, 16, 21, and 25. Favorable Colors: White and Purple

Libra (23 September – 22 October): The time is favorable for you to complete your planned projects, but you will need to make clear strategies. A focus on your goals and positive efforts in the right direction will widen your sources of income. Your co-workers and seniors will come to know about your talent, which will give you the motivation to put your best efforts foreward. You may have to take journeys to adjoining areas of town. You will achieve success in intellectual activities. All the obstacles in love affairs will be removed and circumstances will become favorable. The time is favorable for love and friendship. But, do not make haste while choosing decisions. Favorable Dates: May 1, 5, 10, 14, 19, and 23. Favorable Colors: Red and Yellow

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November): You might not get full support from your luck, that’s why you will accomplish your goals through your hard work. Your struggling capability will help you to get the desired results from your persistence. In addition, you will have good savings during this period. Your positive attitude towards work will help you gain profit. Do not get involved in disputes on the professional front; it may ruin your relationships. This time is favorable for you to make a commitment to your beloved. You may make new friends in your profession. These relationships will be very supportive, as they will bring happiness into your life. Favorable Dates: May 1, 3, 10, 12, 19, and 21. Favorable Colors: Red and Blue

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December): If your career has taken an unexpected turn and you no longer feel you are doing the right thing – this period is telling you to give it time. Everything will work out very well for you, in regards to personal satisfaction and recognition from those who will pay for your services. Release the fears and let go to do your thing. You are entering a new cycle in your life, there will be an adjustment period and it will take you time to find your footing, but ultimately you will be grateful for this change. You will learn something along the way and will be richer for the experience. Favorable Dates: May 3, 5, 12, 14, 21, and 23. Favorable Colors: Black and Blue

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): It is your month to build a foundation to support making your dreams come true. A good suggestion would be to rework your website or do an inventory on your work supplies and order whatever you are going to need in the upcoming months. You may also receive word of a work-related opportunity. Go over all paperwork, licenses, permits, etc. – protect yourself from anyone trying to pull the rug out from under you. You have very definite ideas about how your relationship should be and are so focused on what it is you want that you aren’t seeing the treasure already there beside you. Favorable Dates: May 3, 4, 12, 13, 21, and 22. Favorable Colors: Red and White

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): Your sense of community is highlighted now, as you are exposed to all ages and types of people in your community. You could be revising your ideas around how to navigate friendships and what you need for your own enjoyment. Prioritizing your time will help you keep the balance in your life. Connecting to your intuition and spiritual beliefs will help you tap into others that have the same ideas and aspirations to heal the planet. Reviewing old partnerships may force a break or compromise in regards to values and challenges on the home front. Favorable Dates: May 4, 5, 13, 14, 22, and 23. Favorable Colors: Green and White

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): New partnerships and connections figure prominently in your career as the month progresses and your presence is in high demand. Your values and those you associate with are expanding to embrace progressive alliances, and you are at front and center leading the march. Reconnecting with old partnerships will give you a fresh perspective and networking opens doors that were previously closed. Putting your energy on the details of a goal will bring results even sooner than expected. Group activity can play a prominent role in a fun adventure – get out there and play. Favorable Dates: May 1, 3, 10, 12, 19, and 21. Favorable Colors: Blue and Red

By Manish Kumar Arora

K.P. Astrologer, Numerologist, Tarot Card Reader, and Vastu Consultant

To contact Manish: 91-9871062000

Facebook: manishastroconsultant

manish@manishastrologer.com