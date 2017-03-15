Aries (21 March – 19 April): You will be called upon to be flexible and act quickly. A determined attitude is definitely a plus here. You will be on the receiving end of a kind of cosmic-sized espresso; this will lead to a wake-up call to action. Let this eclipse power surge fuel your ambitions and help you turn impulses into actions, and actions into results. Work issues are likely to figure more prominently as you ponder your own career trajectory. This is a great time to harness all your analytical skills and raise your game. Favorable Dates: March 1, 3, 10, 12, 19, and 21. Favorable Colors: White and Yellow

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): Your ideas and approaches will gain a new respect from the people around you. All of a sudden, your input matters and people want to hear more. This could take the form of simple verbal acknowledgment or it might mean some more tangible benefits. Your creative ideas will be appreciated. A seed of emotional awareness has been planted in your life, although you may not yet recognize it. When the seed sprouts, it can take almost any form. It might be an attraction, strong feeling, intuitive knowing, or sympathetic reaction. Favorable Dates: March 1, 5, 10, 14, 19, and 23. Favorable Colors: Blue and Red

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): It’s your time to let go. Look for ways in which you can begin to connect with others. You will be able to make your dreams come into fruition, as your ideas are ready to be turned into something tangible. Figure out what will work and make it a reality. This will be a productive time, although you may have to avoid stressful situations and doing too much. Your intelligence and wisdom may be more appreciated here as you offer valued input to those seeking insights. Use your experience to enlighten those younger than you. There may be enhanced socializing opportunities here, so you may make the acquaintance of a fascinating, new person. Favorable Dates: March 1, 4, 10, 13, 19, and 22. Favorable Colors: Yellow and White

Cancer (21 June – 22 July): There’s a good chance fortune will smile on you, or at least offer you a reassuring grin. You may be able to test this assertion first hand as prominent people may figure in your life in some way. Of course, it may not come out of the blue. Some amount of sincere effort may be required first, before the wise and wonderful cast their lot with you. The mind will speed up as you may be compelled to solve problems quickly. However, there could be a risk of focusing too much on the competitive instinct and personal ambition, causing excessive mental strain and ignoring family and committed relationships. Favorable Dates: March 5, 9, 14, 18, 23, and 27. Favorable Colors: Blue and White

Leo (23 July – 22 August): Your emotional maturity will be highlighted; this is a time when you will be called upon to reflect on all the sources of happiness and comfort in your life. This is a great time to be inspired by all notions of childhood. While events and people may lie beyond your control, it is your reaction to them that matters most. Children and childhood may figure more prominently as you gain new understanding of that early stage of life. You may find yourself thinking about relationships in a new way. Perhaps this takes the form of reconsidering the way you interact with other people in general. Favorable Dates: March 3, 8, 12, 17, 21, and 26. Favorable Colors: Red and Blue

Virgo (23 August – 22 September): This is arguably the optimum period for considering long-term aims and objectives, and preparing a business plan. Friends, associates, or business partners will play crucial roles in your progress script. The period will allow you to be simultaneously efficient and personable. The right mix of approachability and professionalism will ensure you success. Shared resources and other people’s money will also be highlighted. There’s every chance of monetary gain, a reward, and celebrating or receiving a gift. You are on the right path to forming or having the loving relationship you desire. Favorable Dates: March 7, 8, 16, 17, 25, and 26. Favorable Colors: Green and Blue

Libra (23 September – 22 October): At work, it will be important that you don’t start making mistakes and make sure you listen to the advice of someone you know well. You will feel best when there is some routine, especially when you spend more time at home than usual. People will demand more time from you and the tasks at home will become important. As the month progresses, you will like to stay in the background more often. Don’t rush anything and avoid stressful situations. Make sure that people aren’t too dependent on you, at work, and that they don’t put too much workload on your shoulders. Favorable Dates: March 6, 8, 15, 17, 24, and 26. Favorable Colors: White and Yellow

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November): Creative things might be a bit hard for you. People can count on you and you are able to deal with just about anything. You will think very deeply about everything you start. From things like saving, investing, etcera, it will be a bigger influence as the month progresses. It is important for your health to be more relaxed and to live consciously as well as healthy. Stay away from financial adventures; there are better weeks to dive into the deep end. Try to keep your bank account under control. A strong push regarding love/romance will be felt. Favorable Dates: March 2, 6, 11, 15, 20, and 24. Favorable Colors: Red and Green

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December): Look beyond what is obvious and beyond what is possible. Everything is going to work out, so you don’t have to worry. You need to accept what is coming your way. You might react in an aggressive way to certain people or situations. Avoid getting into fierce discussions. Don’t try to force others to do certain things. Try to go to the gym or exercise to get rid of your anger. Believe in yourself and share your dreams/ideas with someone you trust, when you feel ready for it. When it comes to romantic pursuits, you are on the right track; it may be moving slower than you would like, but this is best. Favorable Dates: March 3, 5, 12, 14, 21, and 23. Favorable Colors: Red and White

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): You come up with some great ideas this month. You are looking and longing for affection. You could completely spend a financial windfall in a minute, but it’s better if you save it for later instead of making all those unnecessary purchases. Love, friendship, romance, and family life are in the spotlights. You are very good in reading between the lines. Right now you are only getting small samples of your emotions. Open up and fully experience your feelings and an entire new world will open up for you. Use all your senses. Favorable Dates: March 4, 9, 13, 18, 22, and 27. Favorable Colors: Red and Green

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): Pay extra attention to your goals and aspirations for the next four weeks. Choose the most visionary goals that you can come up with and start working on them. Focus on the long term and make sure you realize your wishes step by step. You should go along with what your mind is telling you, if your heart agrees with it as well. The moment has come to make decisions and to act. There may be a disagreement about joint possessions or money. Push through with your usual efficiency, if an unusual problem comes up. Be positive and it will help you to get rid of negative thoughts. Favorable Dates: March 6, 7, 15, 16, 24, and 25. Favorable Colors: White and Yellow

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): Strong passion and unlimited motivation are common in this period; use them in the best way you can. A new study could improve your career and it will make it easier to get a new start. Invest in fundamental things only. Make sure you have the necessary knowledge and skills to provide for yourself in your own needs. It will bring romance and affection. You can count on some unexpected twists. There is a big chance you will meet someone who completely overwhelms you, but remember to keep both your feet on the ground. Favorable Dates: March 2, 3, 11, 12, 20, and 21. Favorable Colors: Red and Green

By Manish Kumar Arora

