Aries (21 March – 19 April): This can be a great period for you and you can be comfortable in the spotlight and getting attention and praise. You can be more affectionate and loving, romantic and charming, and if single, you can find it easier to attract people to you, while if in a relationship, you can turn up the romance. You can communicate the love you feel, and you can entertain people with your stories and theatrics. Later in the month, your focus can turn toward your work, ambitions, or a certain goal that you want to make progress with, and you give that a lot of your attention. Favorable Dates: June 2, 3, 11, 12, 20, and 21. Favorable Colors: Green and Purple

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): You can focus on your long-term plans, and can see exactly the steps you need to take to achieve what you want. In love, you can be more practical, and if single, you may be attracted to status and success, while if in a relationship, you can be more responsible. You can focus on being practical, and you can avoid things that seem superficial. This can be a good period for a mutually-beneficial project or to work with a business partner. It can also be a good period for working on a transformation of something in your life or of yourself. Favorable Dates: June 2, 4, 11, 13, 20, and 22. Favorable Colors: Blue and White

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): This may be a period where you finally eliminate problems that have stirred up deep emotions or make you feel your foundation was shaky, or to settle problems with family or at home. Best to mind your own business and to look to other things in your life to occupy your mind this month. You may need to be more realistic about what’s happening, and more practical with your approach. If in a relationship, you can work on strengthening the commitment you have so you feel secure and stable in the relationship. You can compromise and find some peace together. Favorable Dates: June 3, 6, 12, 15, 21, and 24. Favorable Colors: Green and White

Cancer (21 June – 22 July): You can get something new going, a new project, journey, venture, or idea, and you can be excited about it. You can be open with your thoughts and opinions and ideas, and you can share what’s on your mind and what you’ve been working on.. You can focus on your finances during the second half of the month, and can work on trying to get that in good shape, but you may struggle with seeing the details, the little things, the fine print, so make sure you’re triple-checking everything. You can be more mentally disciplined, and you can get things done. Favorable Dates: June 3, 4, 12, 13, 21, and 22. Favorable Colors: Red and Yellow

Leo (23 July – 22 August): This month you can enter a period that’s a lot more positive, and you try to be more optimistic. You can have big ideas that you’re excited about, and you can pursue new interests. You may want to travel, take a course in something, and explore in new ways and have new experiences that open your mind. You may do your best thinking in a group, and enjoy other people giving you different perspectives. You may come across as more independent, innovative, or original. In the last week you can focus more on your heart and emotions, and ask yourself what you feel instead of only what you think. Favorable Dates: June 7, 9, 16, 18, 25, and 27. Favorable Colors: Red and White

Virgo (23 August – 22 September): You are likely to be very practical and focused on your plans, or felt like maybe you weren’t going in the right direction. Now you can think outside of the box and let yourself dream up some wilder scenarios. You can come up with original ideas and embrace unconventional methods. This can be an excellent period for you with your goals and ambitions, and you can feel like you’re hitting a high point with something. You may feel more ambitious, and you want to put yourself in a good position to achieve success. Favorable Dates: June 3, 7, 12, 16, 21, and 25. Favorable Colors: Yellow and White

Libra (23 September – 22 October): This month brings lots of focus on your emotions, and you can express what you’re feeling more easily. You can enjoy connecting with others emotionally, and you can focus on what you’re feeling about various situations and people. In love, you can work on a better emotional connection with loved ones, and if single, you want someone who understands you emotionally. After 21st, it would be giving you plenty of time to shake of anything that has been holding you back socially and putting a much deserved smile on your face as your social life picks up. Favorable Dates: June 5, 6, 14, 15, 23, and 26. Favorable Colors: Purple and Red

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November): This can be a good time for rewards for smart moves, but you can also see more problems arise from laziness and irresponsibility. You’ve got a lot on your plate personally, and this may not be the best month for focusing on your ambitions anyway. You can have difficulty seeing through the haze with your big ideas or your ideas for expansion and exploration. Always do your homework and think things through. You can focus on improving your home and family life, creating a solid foundation internally, and addressing things that have gotten to you at your core. Favorable Dates: June 4, 6, 13, 15, 22, and 24. Favorable Colors: Green and Red

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December): You can focus on being more productive and efficient, creating the kind of job or work environment that makes you want to do more. You can come up with ideas on your own, and you can keep your plans to yourself while you work on the quietly. Other people can drain you mentally, so you can use the time to yourself to replenish your mind. This can be a good period for you financially, and you can make the most of any opportunities you have, or come up with ways to improve your financial situation. You may come across as more stable, grounded, or confident. Favorable Dates: June 4, 7, 13, 16, 22, and 24. Favorable Colors: Yellow and Blue

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): You can take more time to think things through, and won’t let anyone rush you for anything. You probably feel like you deserve to have some time to slow down now. It can also be a good time for you to focus on your finances and financial plans. You can start to work on the relationship issues that have become apparent, and try to improve your connections with others, especially through compromise and being fair. Focus on the people you want to be more expressive with, and bring some good energy into the relationship again. Favorable Dates: June 2, 8, 11, 17, 20, and 26. Favorable Colors: Yellow and Red

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): This can be an excellent period for wrapping things up and closing the book on issues or problems that came up in the past. You can focus on issues you hold deep inside of yourself that you need to let go of, and can deal with the more extreme emotions you have. In love, you may want to focus on the foundation of friendship, and if single, you may opt for being friends first, while if in a relationship, you can work on the friendship between you. You can meet new people and expand your social network. Favorable Dates: June 6, 7, 15, 16, 24, and 25. Favorable Colors: Yellow and Green

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): You can get something started, work on new projects and ventures, and have a more positive outlook. You can feel reinvigorated and inspired, and want to focus on something that excites you. The period bring you luck in your love life alongside helping you to mend any problems you have been experiencing within a relationship. You can settle issues in a love relationship, end a love relationship or take one to the next level, feel more inspired, or want to be more positive. You can work on making some relationships better that need your attention, and let go of others that aren’t salvageable. Favorable Dates: June 1, 2, 10, 11, 19, and 20. Favorable Colors: Red and Green

By Manish Kumar Arora

