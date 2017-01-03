Aries (21 March – 19 April): This is a great time for reunions and bringing back music and artistic modalities of the past. Remain flexible in both work and play. You might also be able to come up with some clever ideas about how to resolve any issues involving your home, like dealing with mortgages, property taxes, zoning issues, building permits, etc., in which bureaucrats are making things tougher than they should be. It is most important to remember to keep your sense of humor in places of business and to keep your silence in places of conflict. Favorable Dates: January 4, 8, 13, 17, 22, and 26. Favorable Colors: White and Red

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): Your mental and communicative abilities will largely be applied to gaining superior intellectual ability, through education, travel, and philosophical debate. This is a delightful time for working on your financial and professional goals, accepting leadership roles, earning your boss’ trust, brainstorming ideas to increase profits, etc. Financial growth and business expansion will require much hard work and diligent effort, however success will eventually come through steady but slow returns. There is a need to discipline the mind against needless worry, gloom, restlessness, anxiety, and misgivings. Favorable Dates: January 1, 2, 10, 11, 19, and 20. Favorable Colors: White and Green

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): This month encourages you to focus on achieving your long-term financial and professional goals. It can also help you boost your self-confidence by getting yourself into shape physically. This is a great time for you to work through any psychological matters that might be causing you to have romantic or financial trust issues. You should be able to get along with your neighbors, relatives, and local community members a bit easier. Work on your taxes, corporate investments, estate and inheritance planning, retirement accounts, debt consolidation, etc. may be favorable. Favorable Dates: January 1, 6, 10, 15, 19, and 24. Favorable Colors: Green and Yellow

Cancer (21 June – 22 July): You will feel a shift toward security and peace. It is to your best benefit to say “no” to invitations that do not feed your soul! Family takes on an enhanced priority, as do responsibilities to secure your lifestyle. Feather your nest. You could also fall in love with exotic individuals, or get involved in a long-distance love affair. This is a great time for you and your loved ones to travel, explore, take college classes, learn about other cultures, religions, etc. Embrace humor and good will! Know when to relax in satisfaction. Favorable Dates: January 4, 8, 13, 17, 25, and 26. Favorable Colors: White and Yellow

Leo (23 July – 22 August): You will be serious and cautious in business, but light hearted and adventurous in your private pursuits. It is a fabulous time to socialize and share unique experiences with those you love. Respect and appreciation abounds this month–often coming from unexpected persons and even strangers. This is a tough time to collect money owed to you, and it may linger on. You could see lies, secrets, deception, gullibility, or hidden forces at work. You will need to be especially careful when conducting financial transactions online! Favorable Dates: January 5, 8, 14, 17, 23, and 26. Favorable Colors: Black and Yellow

Virgo (23 August – 22 September): This month will challenge you to demonstrate passion and affection in your personal life, and honesty and generosity in your professional life. Old patterns return, for better or worse. Think twice before you volunteer to do all the work in group settings. Financial and family stresses will cause you to consider a new lifestyle or location. With maturity, a contemplative mind that is responsible, thoughtful, and capable of concentration on serious or profound matters will be developed. Contracts need to be rewritten, revised, or renegotiated. Favorable Dates: January 1, 3, 10, 12, 19, and 21. Favorable Colors: Blue and White

Libra (23 September – 22 October): You could see financial problems involving playtime activities, hobbies, date nights, vacations, luxury purchases, family outings, etc. It is also possible that a lover, child, or pet is causing a financial burden. You could be dealing with a self-worth issue involving a lover, your parenting, or a hobby you are involved in. You could also be dealing with romantic or sexual trust issues involving friends and colleagues. Your partner may or may not be tempted to cheat, but the issue is causing you concern. Favorable Dates: January 6, 7, 15, 16, 24, and 25. Favorable Colors: Purple and White

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November): This month abounds with reactive energy. You will be able to easily discern those that have integrity from those who lack it. Your legendary optimism is tentative, but the results can be marvelous. Changes you anticipated in your workplace will begin to manifest and you will still see processes revealing themselves slowly. No matter what you see or hear, keep as calm as possible! This period could also help you to find some excellent bargains on luxury items, vacation packages, family outings, concert tickets, and other extracurricular activities. Favorable Dates: January 6, 8, 15, 17, 24, and 26. Favorable Colors: Red and Yellow

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December): You are able to brainstorm creative ideas for earning more money through activities involving bureaucracies, charities, and mental-health industries. You could successfully accomplish a financial goal, but it is taking up too much of your time and energy. You could also find that now is a great time to make sure that you are not doing anything self-destructive that could stop you from achieving your financial goals. This is a great time for social, commercial, automotive, and community-outreach projects involving your friends and colleagues. Favorable Dates: January 2, 9, 11, 18, 20, and 27. Favorable Colors: Red and Blue

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): This month is likely to start on a very practical note, thanks to a surge of earth energy. It sees you enjoying a lucky streak: business ventures and propositions are well expected. You want to approach your life with more passion and fulfilment. Now is a great time to look at your options, however not a time to move forward into new professions, rather stabilize existing ones. There’s a suggestion of an emerging secret and second half of the month holds great promise for some sizzling romantic interludes. Favorable Dates: January 1, 5, 10, 14, 19, and 23. Favorable Colors: Yellow and Green

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): This month indicates a period of significant personal growth that may well lead to some surprising changes of direction, both emotionally and in terms of your long-term goals. The planetary influences are turning your attention to issues affecting society as a whole for this month and you may find yourself drawn to some kind of voluntary activity. Romantic matters are especially well favored in the second half of January. Trust your heart as only it knows what it is you really yearn for in a relationship! Favorable Dates: January 2, 4, 11, 13, 20, and 22. Favorable Colors: Purple and White

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): You will have an inquiring, competitive, and intellectual mental disposition, with an excellent ability to express yourself orally and in writing. Many intellectual avenues will be explored through an innate drive for knowledge and new personal experiences that stimulate the growth of your mind and personality. Your mental and communicative abilities will largely be applied to personal issues relating to self awareness and the search for an intellectual, social identity. Pace your generosity, but do honor your commitments in this cycle. Favorable Dates: January 2, 4, 11, 13, 20, and 22. Favorable Colors: Purple and White

By Manish Kumar Arora

K.P. Astrologer, Numerologist, Tarot Card Reader, and Vastu Consultant

To contact Manish: 91-9871062000

Facebook: manishastroconsultant

manish@manishastrologer.com