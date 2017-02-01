Aries (21 March – 19 April): February is filled with joy, and several opportunities will present themselves to connect to people you haven’t been close to for some time. Take advantage of this energy flow and use it as a time to work through issues of forgiveness, especially with family, and to deal with those whom you may have unresolved issues with. Love and compassion ebb and flow in your life this month. Be open to the love and offering of energy and compassion from others and be sure to return the energy. Look for opportunities this month to put your creative energy to work for someone else as a way to give back to the Universe that has blessed you in the past. Favorable Dates: February 6, 9, 15, 18, 24, and 27. Favorable Colors: Red and Purple

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): Things will feel a bit hectic and off kilter; this could result in you feeling as though things are getting out of control around you and lead to your emotions getting away from you. Keep your calm and remember that you have the power within to make whatever you want to happen. Changes in finances will be possible this month and they will likely be going in both directions. While trying to watch your spending is going to be important this month, don’t let it become obsessive to the point where you get stingy. Prepare some sort of budget for the month and stick to it. Favorable Dates: February 3, 5, 12, 14, 21, and 23. Favorable Colors: Black and Green

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): Focus on creating prosperity through means that will provide long-term benefits. This month, work on visualizing your goals and seeing what you’re after in a very specific and clear way. With the seeds planted the fruits are growing and will be ready to harvest by the end of the month. You’ll have no trouble in convincing yourself and others as you’ll have the ability to have more passion in your persuasion. Take a little time to look at your diet and your exercise routines to see if there are any things that need to be changed to keep you going or to inspire you to maintain your health over the coming winter months. Favorable Dates: February 2, 3, 11, 12, 20, and 21. Favorable Colors: Green and Yellow

Cancer (21 June – 22 July): You could be feeling the need to have more stability and balance, but rather than focusing on what you have, you’re focused on what you’re lacking. Try to give yourself a little bit of a break. You’ll be feeling the need to reel in any scattered emotions you’ve had. There may be desire to branch out to unknown territory. Listen to your heart and follow through. Trust that you can have your head meet up with your heart and that it will lead you to the path you’re wanting to be on. Don’t avoid your reflection; find what needs to be changed and start making those steps toward freedom. Favorable Dates: February 2, 3, 11, 12, 20, and 21. Favorable Colors: Green and Yellow

Leo (23 July – 22 August): February will be filled with a lot of emotional tides and you may find yourself reflecting on the emotional changes, the ups and downs. Keep things calm this month and don’t be afraid to create boundaries to prevent yourself from getting overwhelmed by others, who are themselves overwhelmed. Ask yourself if what you’re after is realistic and what you can do to start laying the groundwork to really see these things come through in this month. Be sure to clear away what no longer serves as part of your plan, as well. You have the ability to really create whatever you want but you need a solid foundation if it’s going to grow and last. Favorable Dates: February 3, 5, 12, 14 21, and 23. Favorable Colors: Red and Green

Virgo (23 August – 22 September): Joy and celebration will be largely on your mind, this month. You may find that your social calendar is going to fill up quickly and you’re constantly being looked at to be the life of the party. Things at home are going to be busy, but happy. Take time during the month to not only celebrate your past accomplishments, but also to pat the back of someone else who has worked hard and done well for themselves. It’s a matter of showing gratitude and appreciation to others; the world will always reward you for that. It’s time to prepare for what’s coming next. Favorable Dates: February 2, 3,11, 12, 20, and 21. Favorable Colors: Blue and Red

Libra (23 September – 22 October): This is going to be a time for you to finally get some rest. It will be a time for you to put down your proverbial sword and just give in to your body’s need to rest and recuperate. You’ll be watched over and guarded while you rest and everything will be there waiting for you when you’re ready to come back. Be sure to have the needed recreation and fun as well, so that you can have the chance to really enjoy what is going on around you, without feeling stressed out or pressured by your busy schedule. Also, be sure to take some time to remember those loved ones who can’t be with you too, especially those who have departed. Favorable Dates: February 1, 4, 10, 13, 19, and 22. Favorable Colors: Blue and White

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November): Hard work is paying off but in a somewhat different way than you may have initially expected or desired. The rewards here are not monetary, rather in the way of recognition for the work and effort you have shown. You’re likely to find yourself put in positions where you need to wield your authority and your power. Don’t be afraid to put your foot down and say “no” when this is what you truly feel. Don’t diminish your own thoughts and feelings for others, just because you’re afraid of upsetting or offending someone. While you have been working hard toward your goals, it’s important to keep your focus on moving beyond them as well. Favorable Dates: February 2, 4, 11, 13, 20, and 22. Favorable Colors: White and Yellow

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December): February might be a bit of a struggle for you to accomplish a difficult task placed before you, but don’t give up! Help is there, if you’re willing to accept, and you will prevail over anything. February may be a time where you find yourself either hitting rock bottom with something or feeling like you’re at that point where you have to decide if making some serious changes to escape your difficult spot will be worth the pain that change will bring. Don’t rush to be something you aren’t. Feel the strength within yourself to take the higher road. You may find that this month really feels like the right time to also separate yourself from people or situations that you feel you’ve come to the end of. Favorable Dates: February 1, 4, 10, 13, 19, and 22. Favorable Colors: Red and White

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): Follow your heart and your inner guidance; stand up for yourself this month amid the craziness–just be sure that you don’t let it get to your head. Make sure you feel comfortable with people you are working with before you agree to any long-term projects. Make sure they aren’t hiding anything up their sleeve. If you find yourself especially caught on some painful memories, be sure to look at it from another perspective to see what you can learn from it and how you can grow, as someone new, from the experience. You’ve reached a crossroad and it is time to make a decision about which way to go, professionally. which can no longer be put off. Favorable Dates: February 2, 3, 11, 12, 20, and 21. Favorable Colors: Yellow and Red

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): You might be a little over eager and putting in more effort than needed. Be happy to receive these forms of recognition and know that people taking notice of your hard work can be an even bigger reward than a handful of money. This month, the fruit of your hard work is really paying off and you will soon have whatever rewards you’ve been hoping for firmly in your reach. Be especially mindful of how your partnerships are forming at work or in personal business matters. This is also a great time for renewing your spiritual practice and reconnecting with the Divine. Open your heart to the love and flow of Divine energy around you. Favorable Dates: February 7, 9, 16, 18, 25, and 27. Favorable Colors: Yellow and Gray

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): This month will be one with a lot of emotional tides and you may find yourself reflecting on the emotional changes, the ups and downs. Allow yourself some time to separate from things that are pushing your emotional buttons and weighing you down. Give yourself time to reflect on things and give yourself some time to heal before moving away from your present situation and into something else. It’s a time where things can easily become too much and it doesn’t take a lot to set you off into an emotional tailspin, if you’re not careful. You’ll be facing some reality, but will also be optimistic with some newlyfound inspiration that you can turn it around. Favorable Dates: February 6, 9, 15, 18, 24, and 27. Favorable Colors: Yellow and Red

By Manish Kumar Arora

