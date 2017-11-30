It’s the end of the year, (already?), and it looks like a fun month for everyone. Aries, love is coming your way, Taurus prepare for big changes, Libra watch your finances and Scorpio, get ready for an exciting time!

Aries ( 21 March – 19 April ) – This month should start with a surge of confidence that enhances both your romantic life and your work or education life. This confidence will peak and trough throughout the month but will generally sustain you. Travel and general expansion of your life looks likely in December. This is a month for consolidating your savings and ensuring that you have a carefully planned budget. If you budget well there could be some major gains by the end of the month. December is looking absolutely fabulous in terms of romance and friendships: someone new is likely to blow your mind. For those still at school it is possible that you will detect an affinity for a subject you thought you hated. Favorable Dates: Dec 1, 2, 10, 11, 19, 20 Favorable Colors: Yellow & Purple

Taurus ( 20 April – 20 May ) – This could be a period of significant changes for you in almost every area of your life. The key to making those changes successful is to rely on your instincts and intuition. A very busy month lies ahead of you, but it carries with it the chance for some wonderful new developments that will have a lasting impact in your life. A new and important friendship is also on the cards and this person is likely to be crucial in many of the big decisions you will be making over the coming months. You’ll thrive on challenges, changes, and new beginnings around this time! And as if that wasn’t enough excitement brace yourself for a more frantic pace next year. Favorable Dates: Dec 2, 3, 11, 12, 20, 21 Favorable Colors: Red & White

Gemini ( 21 May – 20 June ) – This month is likely to start with some financial ups and downs. This will be a time where you need to be a little bit more discerning about the advice you’re offered in terms of money. You won’t want to seem ungrateful, but you will need to assert yourself. You’ll start the month ahead with a need to establish some self control in order to achieve your goals, but this will impact on your social life, as you’ll be inclined to be a little wilful with your friends and family, but this will ease soon. Romance might hit a rocky spot but when you stop being fearful of commitment, things will get better and better. Favorable Dates : Dec 1, 2, 10, 11, 19, 20 Favorable Colors: Purple & Brown

Cancer ( 21 June – 22 July ) – You will have a number of exciting ideas in the mind which could lead to a very profitable venture with a friend. It’s important to keep in touch with all your friends this month so make sure that you find time for all the special people in your life. The latter half of the month will see you trying to resolve what you really want to achieve in life and is likely to involve some serious soul searching. Contentment for you will come in the form of excitement and fun. Romance will go through the usual hiccups as you waver between wanting intimacy and needing independence, but you are likely to find a happy medium if you choose. Favorable Dates: Dec 5, 8, 14, 17, 23, 26 Favorable Colors: Red & Blue

Leo ( 23 July – 22 August ) – This month is likely to start on a very strong note with regards to your finances, but on a weaker note in terms of your personal relationships. A bid for freedom and independence suggests that you’ll be reluctant to commit yourself totally. Some heart to heart conversations early in the month should help to put matters right. It may also see you being pulled in two different directions in terms of love. You’ll start thinking about taking romance into a new and altogether more satisfying direction after 23rd. However, you may attract a rather domineering partner, someone who won’t help build your self esteem, so think hard before you commit yourself to anything. Favorable Dates: Dec 4, 7, 13, 16, 22, 25 Favorable Colors: Yellow & White

Virgo ( 23 August – 22 September ) – You’ll tend to bottle things up instead of expressing your feelings, but this will give way to some positivity namely a renewed sense of fun. You’ll become almost impish and yet charming, which bodes well for romance. There is a strong possibility that you will also discover a new talent related to performance of some kind. There are likely to be some short-lived challenges at work or school, and you may need to put your foot down, and you’ll find that life starts bringing some long overdue surprises. You will also feel a need to travel or at the very least a desire to face a new and exciting challenge. Favorable Dates: Dec 4, 7, 13, 16, 22, 25 Favorable Colors: Yellow & White

Libra ( 23 September – 22 October ) – You could be looking for new avenues to invest your money this month, Let go of frivolous spending and stick to a budget to align with your goals. Pursue a creative project and partner with others to stay connected to your community. Flashes of insight from your dreams can assist you in innovative ways. You are much more reflective than usual and you will discover many useful new insights into yourself and those around you. If you nurture this talent who knows where it might lead. You’ll find that you’re becoming the center of attention, although you’re likely to be tempted to overdo it. You will enjoy confiding in friends about matters very close to your heart. Favorable Dates: Dec 3, 7, 12, 16, 21, 25 Favorable Colors: Red & White

Scorpio ( 23 October – 21 November ) – Your confidence will soar as new and exciting opportunities become more apparent and emotional satisfaction comes from making connections, reaching out to others, and dreaming up ideas for a better, happier, more fulfilling future. However, it’s important that you don’t nurture an idea that you may regret putting “out there” later on, such as a commitment or promise. It is likely that you will meet someone during this time, and that they will be a significant romantic interest in your life. It is important that you consult your friends for their advice and listen to it even when it doesn’t seem to agree with your natural instincts. Favorable Dates: Dec 3, 7, 12, 16, 21, 25 Favorable Colors: Red & White

Sagittarius ( 22 November – 21 December ) – This is a time when you need to define, understand, and crystallize your significant relationships with others. If you already have a partner, this is a time when any issues surrounding compromise, flexibility, and the ability to give your heart to your partner will surface. Changes in the image you project to others, and perhaps your personal style and appearance, take place this month. You might go through a series of personal makeovers. You may very well discover new interests and desires that help you to rid yourself of outdated habits or attachments to the past that no longer serve you well. New friendships, long-term goals, travel, or group associations may be part of this process. Favorable Dates: Dec 3, 6, 12, 15, 21, 24 Favorable Colors: Red & Green

Capricorn ( 22 December – 19 January ) – This will prove to be an excellent time for concentrating on educational or career matters. You can expect to work hard for the money but also see more money coming in from your hard work. You may receive a job offer. Healthy partnerships can be the outcome in this period, whether they are new ones or strengthened existing partnerships. Work that involves serving others may begin now and bring you much joy. Your dreaming world may be especially rich, lighter, helpful, and more intuitive. Meditation and retreats may be particularly helpful to you now, as they regenerate and invigorate your spirit. Much pleasure and growth might be found in solitude and contemplation. Favorable Dates: Dec 2, 5, 11, 14, 20, 23 Favorable Colors: Red & Yellow

Aquarius ( 20 January – 18 February ) – This is a cycle in which you become more compassionate, empathetic, and sensitive, or get in deeper touch with these traits. You are more able to get in touch with your subconscious mind, and confronting your fears can be quite pleasurable during this period. You will show great compassion and sympathy to those in need. Work that involves serving others and charitable activities may begin now and bring you much joy. This is a time when you need to define, understand, and crystallize your significant relationships with others. This is a time when any issues surrounding compromise, flexibility, and the ability to give your heart to your partner will surface. Favorable Dates: Dec 1, 2, 10, 11, 19, 20 Favorable Colors: White & Blue

Pisces ( 19 February – 20 March ) – This month will start with bundles of potential, but you will need to seize the opportunities. You are likely to feel less fraught and more inclined to sticking at the things you start. You may be tempted to escape or avoid certain situations in which you feel pressured by others or where demands seem too steep.. Try not to make quick decisions based on feelings at the moment. The social status, rank and professional prestige will still be the major focus in your life. You are not worrying about the past so much and rather setting your sights on the future, and setting your sights high. While it’s a good time to pursue happiness, do avoid the pitfalls of over-confidence and overdoing. Favorable Dates: Dec 2, 8, 11, 17, 20, 26 Favorable Colors: Red & Blue

By Manish Kumar Arora

K.P. Astrologer, Numerologist, Tarot Card Reader, and Vastu Consultant

To contact Manish: 91-9871062000

Facebook: manishastroconsultant

manish@manishastrologer.com