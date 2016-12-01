Aries (21 March – 19 April): Your personal magnetism remains high. You are apt to make important contacts that can boost your career as well as your personal life. You can make positive changes, as well, on the domestic front–small changes to your routine that make life more interesting and fresh. You will expand your psychic energy and intuitive ability. You may find that your imagination is boundless when it comes to writing and your charisma is powerful when you deliver speeches. Opportunities for fun and romance are particularly strong in the second half of the month. Favorable Dates: December 2, 4, 11, 13, 20, 22, and 29. Favorable Colors: Yellow and Blue

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): This month will endow you with charisma that comes from within, and is expressed effortlessly on the outside. Personal projects are on an upswing. The inclination is towards more detailed work, and it can get to you at times. It’s an excellent month for travel, communications, and higher education. Fundamental changes in your domestic situation and career orientation are likely. A strong mental connection with a partner is likely, and singles might meet a partner through health and learning avenues. Favorable Dates: December 3, 7, 12, 16, 21, 25, and 30. Favorable Colors: Yellow and White

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): You are likely to have new or increased responsibilities this month, and it may take some time to adjust to them. Your ego may be a little frail at this point, and, as a result, you may be harder on yourself than you need be. You may be more interested in how you deal with daily stresses, and its relation to your personal habits and nutrition. You have been short-sighted and you are missing out on greater possibilities. It’s time to break out of this routine or rut, and reach out for more. Favorable Dates: December 2, 5, 11, 14, 20, 23, and 29. Favorable Colors: Green and White

Cancer (21 June – 22 July): It is a good time to attract positive attention, in regrads to your job/career, and you are in a position for a bonus, advancement, or recognition of some sort. Although progress is made on financial and social levels–you may encounter some challenges regarding shared finances or property. A loan or other form of support may come through unexpectedly, even in a mysterious fashion. Intimate relationships can be highly colorful, perhaps with spiritual undercurrents. You are likely to feel more confident about yourself on an intimate level, and perhaps put more faith into a partner. Favorable Dates: December 4, 5, 13, 14, 22, and 23. Favorable Colors: Red and White

Leo (23 July – 22 August): This is a time of increased psychological understanding, intimacy, and perhaps accumulation of wealth (if you manage your resources well). You are more capable of helping friends and loved ones who are dealing with a crisis—you can be leaned upon. Any type of in-depth study or research is likely to go well. Many of you will deepen your commitment to a significant other. You will be ridding your life of superficiality in your close relationships. Lessons learned may not always be easy, but they will be empowering in the end. Favorable Dates: December 4, 7, 13, 16, 22, and 25. Favorable Colors: Red and Yellow

Virgo (23 August – 22 September): It will be important that you find the discipline to keep on top of your day-to-day affairs at this time, particularly in relation to financial issues. You feel a sense of stability, and you are more able to react well to changes or unexpected events. Your complete sense of optimism and enthusiasm will ensure that no matter what you have to organize on the mundane level, you will thoroughly enjoy this month. There will be a major upsurge of activity in the area of romance. You are on the brink of meeting someone who may turn out to be “the apple of your eye” in every way. Favorable Dates: December 2, 4, 11, 13, 20, and 22. Favorable Colors: Purple and Green

Libra (23 September – 22 October): You should keep your calm and stay away from any illusions of grandeur. Creativity will eventually show up, but the emphasis should be on thought, details and thoroughness, whilst maintaining a positive environment in the workplace. Don’t be surprised if you’re flooded with big thoughts, but you need to be careful because uncertainty may step in, and extra caution is needed. The period will surely transform your communication skills into something quite expansive and creative, but carefully weigh your words with your subordinates. Favorable Dates: December 4, 7, 13, 16, 22, and 25. Favorable Colors: White and Green

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November): You could feel an unusual pressure to structure your time and effort, and to cut out communication that seems unnecessary. Bouncing ideas off a special person in your life will produce great benefits. You are more able to accomplish something solid this month. You will gain a greater depth of understanding, having focused on information and communication that you really can use to feel more effective in the world. It may be time to settle some of your debts–financial or otherwise. You will find joy in developing intimacy. Favorable Dates: December 1, 7, 10, 16, 19, and 25. Favorable Colors: Green and White

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December): You may receive a cosmic push towards expressing yourself more creatively and experience an increased drive to take charge of your life. Issues surrounding your personal appearance, your body, and your overall image become especially important and, in some cases, critical. Basically, you will be learning to stand on your own two feet. It may be time to settle some of your debts–financial or otherwise. Now is the time to take care of your own needs, without eclipsing the needs of others. Your comfort zones matter now. Favorable Dates: December 1, 8, 10, 17, 19, and 26. Favorable Colors: Yellow and Blue

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): You may come across as more ambitious, practical, and detached. If you have been trying to land a dream job, this is more likely to occur now. Turning a hobby or favorite pastime into a career may also happen. You feel most like yourself when you are with your friends, in a group, focusing on the future, and embracing your individuality. Romance may be on the serious or practical side. You may have a secret crush that you fantasize about. Avoid over-analyzing your relationships, or treating them more like businesses. Favorable Dates: December 3, 9, 12, 18, 21, and 27. Favorable Colors: Yellow and Blue

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): You could be involved in some heavy research and digging on the job. Any type of in-depth study or research is likely to go well. An insurance settlement, tax rebate, or an inheritance could come your way. This month, money from others or from outside sources will improve. Non-tangible support is also abundant–assistance from others will come easily. Deep personal changes are ahead for all. Your attitude towards close relationships and partnering undergoes transformations. Depth of experience will be sought. Favorable Dates: December 3, 4, 12, 13, 21, and 22. Favorable Colors: Red and White

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): It’s time to break out of routine or rut, and reach out for more! Expanding your mind through courses, traveling, or simply adventuring out further into the world will bring you the greatest rewards. By the end of the month, you will have ideally gained a greater depth of understanding, having focused on information and communication that you really can use to feel more effective in the world. Your own originality and uniqueness is bound to come shining through. Your love life has been erratic for some time, and this trend continues. Favorable Dates: December 6, 9, 15, 18, 24, and 27. Favorable Colors: Red and White

By Manish Kumar Arora

K.P. Astrologer, Numerologist, Tarot Card Reader, and Vastu Consultant

To contact Manish: 91-9871062000

Facebook: manishastroconsultant

manish@manishastrologer.com