Aries ( 21 March – 19 April ) – Positive career and creative energy is with you,. Creative projects are likely to reach a broad audience this month. There could be romantic trips or business trips that combine work with pleasure. Your higher mind is expanding, and you might be considering furthering your education or simply broadening your knowledge in a more informal manner. You are in the position to inspire others through what you create this month. Do your best to create something tangible out of your ideas. You are slightly more outspoken, daring, and progressive than usual now. Favorable Dates : Aug 5, 8, 14, 17, 23, 26 Favorable Colors ; Blue & Yellow

Taurus ( 20 April – 20 May ) – You are receiving a cosmic push to become more active in your immediate environment (neighborhood, with siblings/relatives, etc.), and to learn and communicate facts that fuel your opinions. But you are also learning to expand your horizons, either through contact with people from an entirely different background than yours, travel, or higher learning. It is a time to put extra safeguards in place, to find what’s missing, to reduce the waste, look at what’s workable and to get to work. Also, make sure to put extra attention toward health and healthy choices. Favorable Dates : Aug 3, 5, 12, 14, 21, 23 Favorable Colors ; Red & Green

Gemini ( 21 May – 20 June ) – Your ability to handle the details required to do a good job is significantly enhanced this month, and others are increasingly become more aware of your skills. Benefits may come through co-workers or employees during this cycle. Any type of service that you may provide is likely to go well. You are more successful in hiring people to work for you, if applicable, and improvements to your working environment are likely. A new job, schedule, study, or project can present challenge, but what it teaches or offers can be exceptionally valuable. Favorable Dates : Aug 1, 4, 10, 13, 19, 22 Favorable Colors : Yellow & White

Cancer( 21 June – 22 July ) – New financial initiatives are best delayed for the time being. Rethink your budget rather than jumping into new purchases. Rethinking romantic relationships is also possible now. Be as non-judgmental as you can with romantic partners, family members, and your children if you have any. Delays with creative projects are possible now. Avoid home and property deals for the time being. Your gut instincts aren’t up to par now, and it’s best not to trust in them now. Instead, review, dream, and reflect. Some changes in your daily routines, working conditions, and health are likely as well. Favorable Dates : Aug 3, 7, 12, 16, 21, 25 Favorable Colors : Green & White

Leo ( 23 July – 22 August ) – This stage of your life is often marked by hard work. It is a practical time in your life. Financial success may not be remarkable, yet it is generally steady, if slow to come by. Your personal philosophy will be changing, and you are likely adopting beliefs that truly work for you in the real world. Other possible issues stimulated include transportation and mobility, running errands and tending to your daily life effectively, and learning about your need for self-expression through adventure. You are far less inhibited when it comes to expressing yourself creatively, and you are a lot more fun to be around. Favorable Dates : Aug 1, 2, 10, 11, 19, 20 Favorable Colors : Yellow & White

Virgo (23 August – 22 September ) – This is an ideal transit for working a creative project, for exploring a new relationship or financial stream. It can also be a good transit for immersing yourself in a spiritual practice, or for taking more time out to heal body, mind, and soul. You are more open than ever to explore your own intimate nature, and sudden opportunities to do so are likely to be part of the picture. Some confusion regarding money is likely, and it is mostly due to your dependencies on others. This is the time of great opportunity for you to socialize and meet people that can help you grow as an individual. Favorable Dates : Aug 3, 7, 12, 16, 21, 25 Favorable Colors : Yellow & White

Libra ( 23 September – 22 October) – This is a critical time for personal regrouping. Make it your top priority to gain a better personal equilibrium despite what’s going on around you. Take extra time for yourself. Once you are centred again, your dynamo self will reclaim itself. The challenge here is to capture the newly found and defined self-confidence you gained and now apply it in the real world. It could finally bring a loving and committed relationship for you which can help you to learn about love and how to connect with other people. This is a time to review your budget rather than throw yourself into new purchases. Favorable Dates : Aug 1, 3, 10, 12, 19, 21 Favorable Colors : Red & White

Scorpio ( 23 October – 21 November) – You are likely to see benefits and improvements in the areas of work and health, as well as daily routines. You find more enjoyment in the work you do, and it is easier than usual to find employment now. You may get a new job during this cycle. Others will derive more enjoyment from a current one. Mundane tasks capture your attention, but the urge to get out and about is bound to grab hold of you. If you do get a chance to travel, which could come up quite unexpectedly, unusual, eye-opening experiences may be in store for you. Favorable Dates : Aug 4, 9, 13, 18, 22, 27 Favorable Colors : Red & Yellow

Sagittarius ( 22 November – 21 December) – It’s best to review your budget and work hard on money-making projects during this period rather then jumping ahead with altogether new financial initiatives. .New opportunities to explore your sexual nature, as well as how you handle power issues in personal relationships, are likely this month. Financial matters concerning a spouse or partner, or even an ex-spouse, could be uncertain or unsettled. Extra care should be used regarding any financial initiatives that involve shared resources. Delays are possible when it comes to receiving support, loans, paybacks, and taxes. Favorable Dates : Aug 1, 3, 10, 12, 19, 21 Favorable Colors : Red & Brown

Capricorn ( 22 December – 19 January) – Your mind will race with many thoughts and ideas which can be positive if you are looking to build projects or market a product. This is a time when taking personal action could meet with frustrations or blocks. It’s best not to push anything now. Stagnation and delays to your personal plans may be encountered It’s time to take sudden short trips and to connect and communicate with sibling, neighbors and friends. You would do well seeking therapy, counselling or taking care of any addictions and bad habits. It will also be a positive time for you to seek solitude to get away from it all. Favorable Dates : Aug 1, 2, 10, 11, 19, 20 Favorable Colors : White & Blue

Aquarius ( 20 January – 18 February ) – Work tends to be very available to you. Health is likely to prosper this month, and medical procedures or programs, if necessary, are more apt to be successful. It would be wise to exercise caution when it comes to lending others money or objects of value, because you may not get them back so easily this month. Pleasure-seeking activities, recreation, and amusement are increased. These positive circumstances won’t necessarily fall into your lap, and are unlikely to come all at once. You need to keep your eyes open for opportunities in these areas of life. Favorable Dates : Aug 2, 8, 11, 17, 20, 26 Favorable Colors : White & Yellow

Pisces ( 19 February – 20 March ) – Big changes are going on in your career this month. Stalled communications move forward after the 10th. Team-up with others to make necessary adjustments to your goals. A heart-to-heart talk with a friend may take your relationship to the next level. Be willing to see both sides of a financial challenge. Let your intuition be your guide. This is a time when you could see important, positive changes to your health or your job; it could also be a time when you receive a nice bonus or promotion. Favorable Dates : Aug 5, 7, 14, 16, 23, 25 Favorable Colors : White & Blue

By Manish Kumar Arora

K.P. Astrologer, Numerologist, Tarot Card Reader, and Vastu Consultant

To contact Manish: 91-9871062000

Facebook: manishastroconsultant

manish@manishastrologer.com