Aries (21 March – 19 April): This month, there will be an opportunity for financial rebuilding. April is also a huge month for spreading your wings and experiencing life to the fullest, whether through travel, study, or simply moving out of your comfort zone. This is something that might be forced on you at times, especially if you try and hide behind old excuses. There’s a need to claim it, making this the period where you get to do things your way, the month where everything the future is set to bring begins. Success is coming to those who have done what they can to manifest their goals. Favorable Dates: April 1, 2, 10, 11, 19, and 20. Favorable Colors: Yellow and White

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): April is divided between forces of playfulness and work – for the most part, they will stay in their own chapter, with only the middle days of the month creating a challenge, where you’ll need to take a proactive approach to ensuring you have the right balance between work and play. Take time to rebalance yourself, and if possible, find some time to get out into nature. It usually puts things into perspective pretty fast. You’re at the very beginning right now, but don’t let the long journey ahead dissuade you from going forward. Stay true to your plan and keep yourself focused. Favorable Dates: April 1, 5, 10, 14, 19, and 23. Favorable Colors: Red and Blue

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): This is an excellent time to enjoy and share. Be generous with your feelings; there’s really nothing to fear in letting people know you care. You feel open, loving, and willing to let the world know – at least if they ask. You might not feel like running out and embracing everyone you see, but there’s a sense of contentment and well-being that’s impossible to ignore. Take this time to bring your emotions in line with your passions. It’s in combining the unexpected that you’ll likely find gold. Now’s a good time to take a gentle look at the transformations going on in your life and the lives of those around you. Favorable Dates: April 1, 3, 10, 12, 19, and 21. Favorable Colors: Yellow and White

Cancer (21 June – 22 July): April will put you at your creative best. It’s your month to shine and to be an attention getter. Seize the moment; look for synchronicity to deliver. It can boost finances, creativity, happiness, self – confidence, and romantic prospects. This is a month for dealing with financial and money matters head on, taking your power back. While this may mean having to deal with things you’ve put off or in the ‘too hard’ basket in the past, you’ll have the motivation to step back in the driver’s seat. This month, you will see acquaintances mature into something that is now ready for relationship building. Favorable Dates: April 1, 3, 10, 12, 19, and 21. Favorable Colors: Yellow and White

Leo (23 July – 22 August): This is a good period for all fixer-upper projects and upgrades of all kinds – diet and health, career, relationships, goals, a better work or personal routine, etc. A conversation or something more could spark. Get something social going, stir up some mischief, receive visitors, start a vacation, or get out of town for the first supermoon of 2017 (mark the calendars for Wednesday, April 26, 2017). April is your moment to shine, so by all means grab the spotlight. Follow your instinct, impulse, or inspiration, your timing and luck is ideal this month. You will be getting recognition or rewards in your work, so bask in the glory! Favorable Dates: April 1, 3, 10, 12, 19, and 21. Favorable Colors: Yellow and White

Virgo (23 August – 22 September): Your career is looking positive and this is a time when you may receive a job offer, promotion, advancement, or start a business venture. It is also a great time to budget and save money or focus on your finances to budget and organize the monetary structure accordingly. You seem to be in a good mood and enjoying yourself. You will make more money, but also spend it lavishly or freely. It could come through gifts, rewards, taxes, credit cards, and other benefits and gains. It may also be a time for you to focus on your appearance by losing weight and eating healthier. Favorable Dates: April 2, 4, 11, 13, 20, and 22. Favorable Colors: Green and Yellow

Libra (23 September – 22 October): You may be connecting with people who can help you get ahead in your career. It is also a time for you to plan and organize long-term projects. It may also be a time for you to expand your horizons by connecting with people who are at a distance or someone may come to visit you. You will also expand your outlook by reading and learning something new. The next four weeks will bring a time for you to receive plenty of praise and attention. Friends are there to support you and this period is no exception. Favorable Dates: April 3, 4, 11, 14, 20, and 22. Favorable Colors: Red and Yellow

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November): This seems to be a time for you to focus on your personal wants and needs. It is a very artistic and creative time for you, so you can create your best artistic projects during this time. It is also a good time to go with your gut instincts and what path to follow. You are the leader and people will follow you. You will gain friends that can help you with networking or connections for career, finances, and personal obligations and opportunities. You may also find love at work, or you may find yourself to be more social and friendly to others at work. Favorable Dates: April 3, 4, 11, 14, 20, and 22. Favorable Colors: Red and Yellow

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December): This is an excellent month to revise your priorities or to invest for your long-range future security. Romance, creativity, and life’s beauty and pleasures surround you. An old flame might fill your thoughts. Your workplace is affectionate and profitable. Making connections with people who share your values and interests is one of the most creative things you can do this month. Listen carefully, and you’ll learn a great deal. And finding things out is one of the key themes this month, whether you’re on holiday, studying, or discovering what you really want in a friend, lover, or partner. Favorable Dates: April 1, 3, 10, 12, 19, and 21. Favorable Colors: White and Yellow

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): You have reached a new understanding of your career and your company. This could lead to future profits, or if it is something that increases your usefulness to the company overall, then it could lead to a promotion as well. Your social life is opening now onto new vistas. You could become a “gatherer of friends” until you have too many to count. It’s a good time for conversation, making or strengthening social connections, and for telling others how you feel about a variety of topics. If you’re starting to become obsessed with anyone or anything, take a break and look at the reasons why you’re becoming so attached. Favorable Dates: April 4, 7, 13, 16, 22, and 25. Favorable Colors: Grey and Yellow

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): Your financial status will be a sound and stable. Avoid unnecessary expenditure that will keep expenses under control. Do not invest in properties, market shares, bonds, etc., as you might experience financial loss. You will be full of energy and positivity. You will enjoy an excellent life this month and make the most of this favorable period. Love birds will experience excellent enjoyment in their love life. There would be better understanding and cooperation among you two. This month, take advantage to spend quality time with your beloved. Favorable Dates: April 2, 7, 11, 16, 20, and 25. Favorable Colors: Red and White

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): April will give you the opportunity to show your creative and administrative qualities at the workplace. Your colleagues and superiors might give you recognition you deserve for your qualities. Your higher officials and colleagues will be impressed by your performance. You might indulge in a good business partnership. Try to present new ideas in front of the superiors. You are likely to propose your crush. It is a favorable period to convince your love to accept your proposal. It is also a good period for childbirth and to conceive. Favorable Dates: April 1, 3, 10, 12, 19, and 21. Favorable Colors: Red and Yellow

By Manish Kumar Arora

