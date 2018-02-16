From a surprise garden proposal in a gazebo, to a modern South Asian wedding reception at the Marriott Marquis-Houston, Shermin Ali and Zohab Qazi celebrated their nuptials on October 21, 2017 in the beautiful hues of navy, ivory and gold.

Photographer: MnM Photography

Wedding Planner: Sobi Qazi

Bridal and Groom’s Attire: Panache Designs by Sharmeen, Abe Ndoye Designed Suits

Bridal Jewelry: Maharaja Jewelers, Highness Collection

Decorator: Prashe Décor

Florist: Flora & Eventi

Receptions Caterer: Narin’s Bombay Brasserie

Cake: Edible Designs by Jessie

DJ / Entertainment: DJ Chani from Desi Junction

She says: Zohab and I met in our freshman year of college at the University of Texas, San Antonio. He and my roommate were best friends so we would see each other quite often and our friendship developed into true love. I knew he was “The One” when I introduced him to my whole family, and he just won over everyone’s hearts with such ease.

Zohab proposed on Valentine’s Day, 2016. He travels quite a bit for work, and it so happened that he would have been out of town that year and so he suggested that we celebrate Valentine’s Day the weekend before. The morning of our “Valentine’s date,” Zohab seemed so nervous which was unusual because he’s usually pretty collected. We went to our favorite spot for brunch and afterwards, went for a walk around the gorgeous gardens of Brenner’s on the Bayou. We saw a beautifully decorated gazebo in the distance and I turn to Zohab and said, “Wow, that’s so pretty, someone must be getting engaged?” He replied, “Let’s get closer and check it out.” As we neared the rose- and photo-covered gazebo, I realized the photos were pictures of the two of us and before I could turned to face Zohab, he was already down on one knee with the words “Marry me?” made out with our photos on the ground of the gazebo. I’m pretty difficult to surprise, but Zohab left me completely speechless.