When it comes down to it, the person one would want to share his or her life with will always be someone who you consider your best friend, who brings out the best in you, and shows you the meaning of genuinely caring for another human being. This is a basic requisite to any partner one decides to commit the rest of their life with, and this component is not something that has evolved or changed over the decades.

What has changed is the way in which people proclaim that they have found their true love, and propose. Gone are the days of a diamond ring in some cake (which if you think about it, is kind of a choking hazard anyway), or any other standard, but classic proposal. Today’s wedding proposals are all about personalization to the couple, and also, today’s engagements are not just one sided.

If you ever watched the TV show “Friends,” there was a scene where Monica proposes to Chandler. At the time, this was thought of as unique and untraditional, and at the time that was, but today, especially with the legalization of homosexual marriages in the United States, this is no longer uncommon. Today’s proposals are more about experience, just like one’s marriage is about experiencing one another.

So, this piece is for the couples gearing up to get engaged. We asked some absolutely adorable (now married) couples to share with us the story of how they got engaged, and here are their stories. We hope their stories inspire you as well!

Sudesh and Anchal: The Enlightened Ones

Sudesh and Anchal’s love story is one that defies the belief that “long distance relationships do not last.” Sudesh works in New York, and Anchal was an event planner in Mumbai. They rekindled their relationship when Sudesh went back to visit friends and family in Mumbai many years ago, and it has been all love and great vibes since then. So, naturally, Sudesh proposed to Anchal at sunrise with the first ray of the sun, saying how he wants Anchal to brighten up his life.

Chris and Jane: The Picture(s) Worth 1000 “I Love You”s

Their engagement story actually starts with their first date; it’s weird but fun, which is actually a perfect summary of them as a couple! After meeting on Match.com and exchanging messages for a month, the two finally met in real life and had a pancake lunch at IHOP; then they drove to a nearby movie theater together where they killed time playing arcade games and taking photo booth pictures before seeing “The Witcher.” They ended the night by walking around Wal-Mart before heading their separate ways.

After they officially started calling themselves a couple, Chris and Jane loved the fact that they had a picture of them during their first date, so they decided to repeat it for their six-month anniversary. As their nine-month anniversary approached, Chris said he wanted to take a photo booth picture again, and then go out to eat afterwards. The couple went to a movie theater near his house and started taking their usual photo booth pictures–smile, smile, kiss, silly face. In between the second and third pictures, Chris started telling Jane how much he loved her–she, being completely oblivious, quickly told him, “I love you too, but hurry up, the next picture is about to be taken”! As they pulled away from their kiss, Jane opened her eyes and saw that Chris was holding a ring. Jane couldn’t believe it! She actually asked Chris if he was “for real” because she was in absolute shock! Jane was so taken aback that she didn’t even notice the final picture being taken. She, of course, said “yes,” and they have a wonderful souvenir of that incredible moment!

Corey and Krystle: The Steampunk Surprise Affair(e)

Corey proposed to Krystle at Steampunk World’s Fair in 2015. They were outside walking around the court yard of the hotel, and Corey turned to Krystle and asked her how she was feeling. She was confused by his question, but readily said she was feeling fine. Corey then got down on one knee and asked Krystle to marry him. And she said “yes”! He told her later that he asked how I was feeling because he wanted to make sure that Krystle was calm and not feeling anxious. They got married exactly a year later, at the same convention.

Getting engaged is an awesome and special experience that really is something that one remembers. While the reasoning could be as simple as “it just made sense,” a la Carrie Bradshaw and Mr. Big in the HBO television series, “Sex and the City,” or as romantic as “this is the person my life would be incomplete without,” it is an undeniable fact that getting engaged is a huge step.

Did you know?

• 17% of engagements happen on the same 10 days each year.

In fact, nearly 40% of engagements occur between November and February. The holiday season is the perfect time for many engagements, given that many couples have time off work and travel home to visit their families. The top ten most popular dates include major holidays such as Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Day, and Valentine’s Day.

• 94% of couples discussed marriage before getting engaged.

• 30% talked about getting engaged at least 1x per week, if not more frequently.

• 43% talked about getting engaged at least 1x per month.

• 5% only discussed marriage once before getting engaged.

• 60% of couples said they actually planned part of their wedding before becoming engaged.

So, if you are ready to level up your relationship, congratulations on finding the one. May this article help to guide and inspire you. Happiness always!