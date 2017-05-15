Wedding Date: April 17, 2016

Location: Houston, TX

Bride’s Name: Meena Sigireddi

Groom’s Name: Raghu Hariharan

Meena and Raghu met in high school and were good friends. They started dating each other during college, when Raghu came home (to Houston, Texas) for summer break. Raghu had initially hoped to propose at a national park when visiting Meena, who was in medical school. Unfortunately, the government had shut down at that time, rendering the parks closed. So, he opted to propose by reading Meena a letter he had written for her earlier in their long-distance relationship.

The couple currently resides in San Francisco, CA, where Raghu works in the tech industry and Meena is working on second year of medical residency. They had a traditional Tamil Iyer (subsect of South Indian Brahmin-Hindu) wedding, with added Telugu traditions and an Indian-American twist.

RESOURCES

Venue: Meenakshi Temple and Bayou City Event Center

Wedding Planner: Rathi Menon

Event Décor: Décor One

Catering (Food): Madras Pavilion and Bombay Brasserie

Photographer: SB Image Studios

Videographer: A&A Video Productions









































If you’d like your wedding featured on our website, email elvia@bibimagazine.com