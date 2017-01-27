Gene Simmons is co-founder of one of the biggest rock groups of all time Kiss, and is known more for the length of his tongue than the breadth of his experience, yet despite being revered as a Rock God, Gene is also an entrepreneur, philanthropist, husband and father. And if you’ve ever caught a past episode of A&E’s Gene Simmon’s Family Jewels, you’ll know that he is also a pretty nice guy.

On the eve of his new restaurant chain opening in Oklahoma, Rock and Brews, Bibi Publisher Ayesha Hakki has a chance to interview Gene for B4U Music and ask him some surprising questions about his life, persona and of course his restaurants.

