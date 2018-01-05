Happy Birthday Capricorn! It’s your month and what a horoscope with a road leading to spirituality. Gemini get ready for bold moves and Scorpio, prepare fro some drama!

Aries ( 21 March – 19 April ) – It’s a time of new ideas, new ways of doing and seeing things and a revised perspective on your relationship with the wider community. There can be new creative or spiritual influences that play a part in this, but there can also be losses, sorrows and change on a scale that you simply must learn to accept. Some of you may know a measure of retreat from your usual existence. In some cases, this may see you traveling a new road spiritually and even entering a committed group or organization of some kind. Favorable Dates: Jan 3, 9, 12, 18, 21, 27. Favorable Colors: Blue and Red

Taurus ( 20 April – 20 May ) – You may need to review budget or spending. There may be unexpected communications about money.For some, there may be an awakening to spiritual knowledge or concerns because of events around you. You may share new knowledge or beliefs with a partner. For others, changes of belief may take you away from a partner and onto a new road. You may have to give time and effort to care for someone close. This can be an uplifting experience, but it may take you away from the normal pattern of your life.Favorable Dates: Jan 3, 4, 12, 13, 21, 22. Favorable Colors: White and Yellow

Gemini ( 21May – 20 June ) – It’s time to surge forward in a new direction. Get new ventures or projects underway. Be bold and determined to break new ground.There can be benefit, excitement and stimulation through the efforts of a partner or loved one. For some, travel or study will touch the partner’s lives while for others there may be a rise in status for the partner as opportunity comes and contracts are negotiated. You might find yourselves in the worlds of power or high finance or simply among powerful but challenging people. Favorable Dates: Jan 5, 8, 14, 17, 23, 26. Favorable Colors: Grey and Yellow

Cancer( 21 June – 22 July ) – In this month, money could become a driving concern and opportunities to extend credit facilities or benefit through investment or inheritance will be there. Push ahead, but don’t push too far. If you indulge you’ll pay the price but a calculated risk backed by good advice and good support could pay a good dividend. Many of you will find you have to work harder or be more focused in this period. Some of you may begin a new line of business or work while for others it will be an end. Favorable Dates: Jan 7, 8, 16, 17, 25, 26. Favorable Colors: White and Yellow

Leo ( 23 July – 22 August ) – There may be an awakening to spiritual knowledge or concerns because of events around you. You will have little patience for stragglers and a creative focus. Scattering your forces or leaving others in your wake will not produce the results you’re aiming for. Some of you will find a sublime new level of closeness in your relationship while others may even choose to go their separate ways. There could be a change with financial circumstances. A source of income you’ve relied on may dry up or be suspended for a time. Favorable Dates: Jan 1, 4, 10, 13, 19, 22. Favorable Colors: White and Red

Virgo ( 23 August – 22 September ) – You may be seeking new romance or reviving the romantic flair and flavour with your nearest and dearest. Self-beautification and changes of image may be an important theme for some.Family, children or your emotional life will be important issues for many of you and many will want to devote themselves to finding stability in one or more of those areas. However, it will be important that your own sense of purpose and direction doesn’t keep taking a back seat to the needs of those around you. Favorable Dates: Jan 1, 4, 10, 13, 19, 22. Favorable Colors: White and Red

Libra ( 23 September – 22 October ) – Money may come from creative projects or spiritual endeavours. You may need to realize it will take time and effort to get things off the ground. If you’re looking for the easy road or the quick fix, you’ll be disappointed. On the other hand, if you’re in for the long haul and set something important and meaningful in motion, you’ll be richly rewarded in time. This monthis looking for your place in the community and a proper balance between the use of your individual, creative gifts and the ability to give what others most need from you. Favorable Dates: Jan 4, 7, 13, 16, 22, 25. Favorable Colors: Green and Blue

Scorpio ( 23 October – 21 November ) –There will be intense encounters or dramatic events that will shift your life into a new course. For some this will be the result of a conscious decision while others may find that fate takes a hand in the enactment of the changeIt will be important that your own sense of purpose and direction doesn’t keep taking a back seat to the needs of those around you. Some of you will find true love this month, but it will truly change your ideas and even the course of your life. Favorable Dates: Jan 2, 4, 11, 13, 20, 22. Favorable Colors: Green and Yellow

Sagittarius ( 22 November -21 December ) – There can be benefit, excitement and stimulation through the efforts of a partner or loved one. There will be connections with new and different people. This may lead some of you down the romantic path with new interests and concerns as a consequence. For those in a relationship, it’s time to add zest or interest to your life together.Allow others to help you with a demanding schedule and reach out to gather valuable information from colleagues that have been down a similar road. Trust your intuition as flashes of insight feed your curiosity. Favorable Dates : Jan 3, 4, 12, 13, 21, 22. Favorable Colors: Red and Yellow

Capricorn ( 22 December – 19 January ) – You may pursue a measure of retreat from your usual existence. In some cases, this may see you traveling a new road spiritually and even entering a committed group or organization of some kind. Watch health and energy during this process, as you’ll often be asked to give the most at the point where you’re tired or stretched. Don’t be afraid to step forward in this time. The more you take on, the greater will be the reward at the end of the journey. Favorable Dates : Jan 2, 9, 11, 18, 20, 27. Favorable Colors: White and Yellow

Aquarius ( 20 January – 18 February ) – There may be a review period with career matters. You may feel swamped by responsibility or obligation.The load of responsibility could be a heavy one this month and you may have to balance one activity against another when you’d prefer to have a simpler focus. There may be a feeling that a measure of freedom has been lost for some of you. You may just have to bear with this. Make sure you build some beneficial activities into your busy day so that you can keep good health through enjoyable recreational activity. Favorable Dates: Jan 3, 9, 12, 18, 21, 27. Favorable Colors: Blue and Yellow

Pisces ( 19 February – 20 March ) – The pull between a sense of responsibility to others and your own emotional needs is a strong one this month and many of you will have to make a decision that represents both a beginning and an end. Only you can say where your destiny lies. Some of you will have to cross a new horizon to find what you’re looking for.You may need to find a new kind of emotional life, one that gives you freedom. Others may find that obligations to family members or children take precedence over other matters and need close attention. Favorable Dates: Jan 1, 9, 10, 18, 19, 27. Favorable Colors: Blue and White

By Manish Kumar Arora

K.P. Astrologer, Numerologist, Tarot Card Reader, and Vastu Consultant

To contact Manish: 91-9871062000

Facebook: manishastroconsultant

manish@manishastrologer.com