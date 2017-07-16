New York, July 14th 2017: Despite the rain, Friday night, tens of thousands of Bollywood music lovers filled MetLife Stadium to partake in a celebration of AR Rahman’s 25 years in the industry. Hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Manish Paul, IIFA Rocks is a dazzling musical extravaganza that features a number of surprises and megastars all on one stage! This year, the global event was kicked off by Bollywood star Diljit Dosanjh beginning the celebrations with a complete feast for the senses. What followed was a 90-minute performance studded with musical icons such as Hariharan, Kailash Kher, Mika Singh, Mohit Chauhan, Jonita Gandhi, Neeti Mohan, Javed Ali, Kamaal Khan and Haricharan Seshadri, among others.

Awards were also handed out at IIFA Rocks with Ae Dil Hai Mushkil leading the winners list by receiving four awards in the Technical category including Background Score (Pritam), Best Engineer (Shadab Rayeen), Cinematography (Anil Mehta, ISC, WICA) and Costume Designing (Manish Malhotra).

Other winners in the Technical category featured Pink’s Ritesh Shah winning Best Dialogue and Best Screenplay while Bodhaditya Bandyopadhyay won for Editing. Larnell Stovall, Parvez Shaikh, `ANL` Arasu won Best Action and Anuj Mathur won Sound Mixing for the film Sultan. Kapoor and Sons’s Adil Shaikh earned Best Choreography for the song “Kar Gayi Chull” and Sound Design was won by Pranav Shukla for film Mirzya. Fan won two awards for Best Make up (Greg Cannom) and Special Effects Visual (Red Chillies VFX) categories while Neerja took an accolade for Production Design (Aparna Sud & Anna Ipe).

Myntra’s Style Icon Award was presented Youth Icon Alia Bhatt at the event.