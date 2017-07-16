July 16th 2017, New York : The celebrated IIFA Awards took over Metlife Stadium with a dazzling awards show celebrating the best of Indian Cinema. Hosted by stars Karan Johar and Saif Ali Khan, the IIFA Awards, the finale of the IIFA Weekend saw a host of stellar performances and acts. The show kicked off with Alia Bhatt performing on the Awards stage for the first time since her debut in Bollywood five years ago. Performances by Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Shahid Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon followed.

Bollywood’s Youth Icon, Varun Dhawan performed on the IIFA Awards stage with a stunning performance celebrating his father’s legacy in Bollywood. This year, IIFA presented the Woman of the Year Award to actress Taapsee Pannu and The Myntra Style Icon to Alia Bhatt. The award night included veteran actor Anil Kapoor alongwith Sudhanshu Vats, Group CEO – Viacom18, honoring A.R. Rahman for his illustrious career and work as they celebrated his 25 years in the industry.

The IIFA Awards Winners:

Best Picture- Neerja

Best Story- Ayesha Devitre Dhillon, Shakun Batra (Kapoor & Sons)

Best Performance in a comic role- Varun Dhawan (Dishoom)

Best Direction- Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury (Pink)

Best Actor in a leading role Female- Alia Bhatt (Udta Punjab)

Best Actor in a leading role Male- Shahid Kapoor (Udta Punjab)

Best Lyricist- Amitabh Bhattacharya (Channa Mereya)

Best Music Director-Pritam (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)

Best Negative Role- Jim Sarbh (Neerja)

Best Playback Singer Female- Kanika Kapoor (Udta Punjab, “Da Da Dasse”) and Tulsi Kumar (Airlift, “Soch Na Sake”)

Best Playback singer Male- Amit Mishra (“Ae Dil Hai Mushkil”- Bulleya)

Supporting Actor Female- Shabana Azmi (Neerja)

Supporting Actor Male Anupam Kher (M.S. Dhoni)

Myntra Style Icon Award-Alia Bhatt

Woman of the Year- Taapsee Pannu

Best Debut Male- Diljit Dosanjh (Udta Punjab)

Best Debut Female- Disha Patani(M.S. Dhoni)

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/IIFA/

Twitter – https://twitter.com/IIFA

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/iifa/