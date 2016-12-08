International artist, mother, and spiritual devotee, Trishla Jain, has morphed her painted art into ob·jet d’art for a capsule collection at Arianna Huffington’s Thrive Global’s New York pop-up store just in time for the holidays. Thank Joy by Trishla Jain capsule collection consists of mementos for home and beyond and is inspired by the fine art, poetry and spiritual reflections of the San Francisco-based artist and poet. Thank Joy selections include embroidered tapestries, decorative pillows, statement scarves and paper jackets. Each hints at the signature use of color, texture, play and spirit identified with artist Trishla Jain.

Thrive Global was founded by Arianna Huffington with a mission to lead a cultural shift from surviving to thriving. Trishla states, “I’m honored to be part of my dear friend Arianna’s bold vision: consciously moving away from default-survival-mode to a full-blossom-thrive way of life. Fueled by daily meditation, my art aims to thank joy and remind us to walk towards the Self with every step.”

Thank Joy’s capsule collection of mementos for home and beyond is a sneak peek of the company’s formal launch in the Bay Area in early 2017 and eventual flagship stores in India.

The capsule collection will be available for sale from December 1, 2016 through January 15, 2017 at 491 Broome Street.

Thank Joy by Trishla Jain

At Thrive Global’s Pop-Up Store

December 1, 2016 – January 15, 2017

491 Broome Street

New York, New York 10013

www.ThankJoy.com