As the weather shifts and winter settles in, it’s time to change beauty routines. Here are some of the beauty treatments and gifts that Bibi Editors believe will have you looking radiant this holiday season!

NYL Starter Kit: One of our favorite organic beauty brands is NYL. Their line of lush skincare is vegan, cruelty-free, gluten-free and handmade in small batches in the USA. For the minimalist interested in keeping a clear and natural glow around the holidays, the NYL Starter Kit includes a 2-ounce bottle of your choice of Organic Rosewater Face wash or Chamomile Face wash, one jar of Whipped Hand & Body Lotion, one jar of Gentle Sugar Body Polish and one bottle of Velvet Transformative Serum, $46.

Kapha Balance Moisturizer: The Ayurvedic inspired skincare line, Shankara has a moisturizer to fight a plethora of skin issues based on your Dosha. The Kapha Balance Moisturizer is rich in nutrients with natural ingredients like Green tea and Orange known to balance oil production, provide antioxidant protection and works to renew and oxygenate skin, $68. Check out their other dosha-based skincare on their website, Shankara.com

Florapothecarie Chocolate Mask: There’s chocolate around you during the holidays, but this chocolate mask is made for your skin! Pure, organic cocoa powder is full of antioxidants to fight off free radicals, heal damaged skin, prevent premature aging, and reduce lines and wrinkles. Paired with dehydrated coconut milk and kaolin clay, this mask gently exfoliates, smooths, and hydrates your skin…and yes, it’s vegan, $20.