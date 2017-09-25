Sept 12, 2017, New York City: Two of Nicaragua’s leading designers Haydee Callejas and Jorge Vega Umana launched a luxury handbag collection during SS18 NYFW. El Toro Y La Luna (the Bull and the Moon) collection is a immersed in opposites. The juxtaposition lies in classic silhouettes reinterpreted with evocative color, skin combinations and embellishment with original pieces of art commissioned to global artists.

The launch, held Sept 12th during NYFW, focused on the synergy between the two brands and highlighted their ability to provide designer handbags to style-conscious women who want to express their individuality.

Celebrities spotted at the luxury handbag launch event included Gerrard Lobo from Orange is the New Black, Acclaimed singers Falu and Gary Nesta Pine, Samrat Chakrabarti from The Viceroy’s House, Youtube star Humble the Poet, philanthropist Meera Gandhi of B4U’s The Meera Gandhi Show, and Miss Universe Guyana 2017, Rafieya Husain.

Guests were served hors d’oeuvres by Nicaraguan born Chef Javier Alvarez of noted Chef Jehangir Mehta of New York City’s restaurant Graffiti Earth.