Pairing stunning earrings with hairstyles can be a challenge, but it doesn’t have to be. In our ongoing collaboration, New Jersey-based jewelry stylist Jagruti Bansal shares hairstyle tips designed to draw attention to earrings.

In this episode of the video blog “Jewelry Scoop with Jagruti”, our editor has invited hair and make-up expert Nighat who walks through five different hairstyles to carry with particular style of earrings- right from studs, hoops, drops to chand balis & jhumkas

Check out the full video for more details.