Last year, Hilton Americas-Houston’s pastry chefs collaborated to create a spectacular hand-sculpted chocolate holiday display. Just after last Christmas, planning for this season’s festivities got underway. This year, the downtown Houston hotel, located at 1600 Lamar Street, has created a life-size gingerbread house!

Located nearby the family-friendly Discovery Green and the George R. Brown Convention Center, Hilton Americas-Houston’s aim is to create something that both children and adults can enjoy, with their annual holiday display. Over one ton of gingerbread, chocolate, sugar, and flour went into the life-size gingerbread house created by the Hilton Americas-Houston pastry team, which consists of four leaders and six team members (including two lead pastry chefs). The fully-furnished-in- chocolate house boasts gingerbread bricks, sugar snow, and chocolate porch with pastillage cornice trim. Inside the house, a chocolate table, chair, and old-fashioned stove hold chocolate accessories in front of the gingerbread fireplace. Outside, a chocolate deer and chocolate winter tree add to the scene, along with a chocolate elf dropping his letter to Santa in the chocolate mailbox. Over 1,000 man-hours were needed to create the scene and the holiday display reaches as high as the Hilton Americas-Houston’s iconic blown-glass chandelier!

The display will be open to the public through Wednesday, December 28, 2016.

(Bonus: click here for a 20 second time-lapse video of the creation of the gingerbread house and surrounding scene.)