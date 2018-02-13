When it comes to gifts for your wedding guests, you want to give them something memorable that reflects your gratitude for their attendance on your special days. We found some products that fit the bill perfectly and are even more special as they come from companies founded by South Asian-American women, just like you.

Ghee That’s Good!

Yes, ghee, that yummy buttery South Asian staple is undergoing a renaissance as health pundits can’t stop boasting the health benefits of this super food to build stronger bones and even aid in weight loss. Seeing an opportunity, entrepreneur Nazia Aibani recently launched The Gourmet Ghee Company to offers grass-fed ghee in an assortment of exciting flavors. Package a few exotic flavors together like versatile California Mejdool Date Ghee, savory Black Truffle Ghee, sweet Rose Ghee or even 24K Gold Ghee with actual gold flakes that tastes like rich hazelnut butter. Each flavor of ghee can be used with different ingredients and each has its own health benefits. Priced from $10.99-$15.99, the company offers gift packaging by contacting them through their website, GourmetGhee.com

A Welcomed Guest

Have a bunch of guests flying in to attend your nuptials? Give them the gifts of necessity with GuestBox, a box of ethical, healthy and/or sustainable travel and snack essentials that welcomes your guests in comfort and style. Guestbox, founder Shuchi Vyas says, “I was an AirBnB host and whenever guests would arrive, I would leave them a box full of snacks, toiletries, fresh linens, etc., so that they would have a great experience upon arrival. With a full-time job, sourcing all this stuff became quite cumbersome, so I thought, why don’t I start a company that provides these gift boxes instead.”

Each box comes with a combination of toiletries, skincare items and snacks. All the products are natural, organic, healthy and welcoming and, many are by female founded and led companies. A customized note can also be included to personally welcome your guests. Prices start at $49.99 for one box (with over $200 worth of products inside) and can slide down to $25 each when ordered in bulk. Guestbox can also be customized with your choice of contents, be shipped for destination weddings and with orders over 100 boxes; the actual box can be customized with your wedding photos and text.

A New Kind of Jewel

Drawing upon the jewelry traditions of Punjab and Rajasthan, designer Asma Naseem Khan launched her business, Patternz, of handmade “gota” jewelry made from the same “zari” that so often embellishes South Asian attire. Asma says, “I fuse gota patti with different materials like beads, fabric, crystals, threads, wood, metal etc. It’s a fusion of trend and culture. We are among the pioneers to introduce this type of jewelry.”

She ships her jewelry all around the world and, brides can also send samples of their wedding attire so as to make matching jewelry. Prices range from $5 to $30, depending on the detailing involved. These trinkets make excellent jewelry for the Sangeet/Mehndi or for your bridesmaids. Find Patternz on Facebook and Instagram.

Little Girl’s Dream

Iconic Barbie®, under the direction of Mattel CEO Mary Margaret Hastings Georgiadis, has found a bit of Bollywood with her Princess on India and India Barbie (2nd Edition) dolls. Undoubtedly, every wedding has a few special young girls yearning to be as close to the bride at all times, whether it’s convenient or not. Treat your little “shadows” with their very own bride doll so that they feel as special as you. DollGenie.com carries Mattel Barbie® dolls dressed in costumes from all over the world and, you can also find these Collector’s Edition dolls on Amazon, here and here. Prices range from $33-$120, but the detailing and grandeur make it a gift your little ones won’t soon forget.