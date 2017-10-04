Fashion Week across the globe (New York, London, Paris, Milan) wraps to an end this week. We’re taking a look back at some of the highlighting moments featuring Indian Designers.

Sachin and Babi: Bridal favorite Sachin and Babi used their skills with sequins, silk, and pearls to wow the crowd. The whimsical looks and detailed pieces lent to the theme of rebirth for the collection. Many of the pieces show movement and are impeccably tailored.

Naeem Khan:

Romance guided the collection as Khan was inspired by dancer Anna Pavlova. The models all wore floral crowns and silk ballet-slipper ribbons which was a nodded to Pavlova, and silver face jewelry, which spoke to Khan’s Indian roots.

Premal Badiani

Strength and courage were at the crux of Badani’s collection dedicated to breast cancer awareness. The spring collection exuded sensuality and paid homage to womanhood. Models strutted down the runway with flower-crowns and the gowns glided effortlessly.

Mac Duggal:

Looking to break the mold designer Mac Duggal used the influencers of fashion during his runway show. The collection centered around body positivity and diversity as models of different sizes and colors wore the collection. Duggal used 3-D printing lace alongside handwork embroidery to showcase his design skills.

Purvi Doshi:

Is a label committed to sustainability and giving back to the earth. The designs in this collection refelct Doshi’s mission that fashion and the earth can work together. Garments in this season feature floral emoboridery and neutral colors.



Sushma Patel:

Couture Fashion Week favorite, Sushma Patel combined traditional Indian Sari’s with fabulous bridal wear. The fierce and bright colors and beadwork made the garments sparkle. This collection shows Patel’s design range and draping skills.