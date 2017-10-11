With Diwali right around the corner, it’s time to think about jewelry that will deliver light and have you sparkling. In our ongoing collaboration, New Jersey-based jewelry stylist Jagruti Bansal shares Diwali jewelry features.

The episode shows you how to dress up for Diwali. She shares her two favorite looks for this grand celebration- Pooja look and the Diwali Party Look. Jewelry is an essential element of Indian festivities and our style editor showcases the best investment pieces of the year.