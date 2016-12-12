Setting itself as a “Modern Indian Bistro,” Aarzu, the latest opening from the Arora Hospitality Group (Moghul, Ming, Mithaas) serves up succulent fare in a venture bridging Indian flavors with American style. One look at the menu and gems like Lasooni Lotus Root with burnt garlic, chili, tapioca sago and toasted sesame promises cuisine that is … something different.

Executive Chefs Shravan Shetty and Dayanand Shetty (no relation) work in tandem to create Indian dishes peppered with international ingredients. Chef Shravan is in charge of restaurant operations, menu planning, execution and staff training while Chef Dayanand manages banquets, production, quality and making sure each dish stays true to its Indian roots. Both chefs share Aarzu’s vision of modern Indian cuisine and find inspiration from the versatility of their respective culinary roots.

Guests can expect a variety of dishes as Aarzu’s menu is continually evolving with the seasons and with special food showcases. If you go now, be sure to try the much-loved Anjeer Ka Kofta, Bhurani Lamb Shank or the Curry Coconut 65 served with plantain chips.

Kamal Arora of the Arora Hospitality Group along with partner Archana Sharma, a chef, food writer and critic have started Aarzu. Kamal says, “The aim of the Arora Hospitality Group is to give its guests an unparalleled culinary experience through its preparations, presentation, innovation, service and quality. The concept of modern Indian dining has redefined how Indian cuisine is perceived both by the Indian community as well as the more mainstream audience.”

Hence, Archana chose Aarzu’s location in Freehold to fill a gap in elevated Indian dining in the region and true to its vision, it has become a popular destination for both Indian and non-Indian diners. Furthermore, to make more bridges within the community, Archana has promised to donate one meal to the local food bank for each meal served at Aarzu.

Aarzu Modern Indian Bistro

30 East Main Street

Freehold, NJ 07728

732.333.0933

Aarzu.com

Open Tuesday through Sunday

11:30am to 2:30pm for lunch

5 to 10pm for dinner