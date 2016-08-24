While Priyanka Chopra may be getting the spotlight in the U.S., another Indian (Bollywood) actress is stepping into the mainstream.

30-year-old Deepika Padukone (born in Copenhagen, Denmark and raised in Bangalore, India) joins Forbes’ list (for the first time) as part of “the world’s highest-paid actresses,” with a $10 million debut. Shockingly, she’s the only Indian actress to make the cut!

But, Deepika doesn’t make the list solely for her film roles. As reported by Forbes, there’s a major pay gap in Bollywood where a prominent Indian male actor may earn close to $5 million for a film (and many of them even make more than their Hollywood counterparts), while prominent Indian female actresses rarely clear $1 million for a film.

Apart from film, last year Deepika launched her own fashion line, “All About You,” in collaboration with French fashion forecasting agency Carlin and Indian e-commerce website Myntra. She’s also compensated as a spokesperson for over a dozen endorsements, ranging from Tanishq jewelry and Vistara airlines, which flies domestically in India.

Additionally on the western front, Deepika makes her Hollywood debut next year in “xXx: Return of Xander Cage,” where she will be starring alongside Vin Diesel.

We’re elated for Deepika and hope more South Asian actresses (whether they’re Bollywood actresses or South Asian-American ones, based in the U.S.) make the cut as well as break the gender gap!

