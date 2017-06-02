http://www.chhayastudio.com/

Chhaya Photo studios is unique and very different simply because we are the most affordable yet most creative and elegant photo and videographers in Texas. We have been in business for more than ten years in Houston and over 40 years in India, and are proud to see our customers keep coming back to us for all their events. The only reason for which is our customers love our work. Images from Chhaya Photo Studio are creative, clean and crisp. They’re romantic, fun, and emotional. Our photographers and videographers know how to create images and scenes that would please both the modern bride and groom and the traditional parents. Our team is critically acclaimed for developing a unique style of wedding photography that is deeply rooted in wedding photojournalism while influenced by fine-art and fashion photography. We pride ourselves on not just being photographers, but rather artists creating unique and expressive imagery.