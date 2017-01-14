Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone makes her explosive Hollywood debut this month, playing the role of Serena Unger. With regard to her character, Deepika says, “When you first meet Serena, you don’t know whose side she’s on. I think she’s a representation of women in today’s world. She’s independent. She’s intelligent. She can stand up for herself. She’s always observing. She’s always learning.”

Deepika Padukone stars alongside Vin Diesel in the high-octane action thriller “xXx: Return of Xander Cage” that releases in North American theaters on Friday, January 20, 2017. The film also stars Ruby Rose, Nina Dobrev, Toni Collette, Samuel L. Jackson, and (Hong Kong actor and martial artist) Donnie Yen.

Two days ago, Deepika Padukone and Vin Diesel (along with director D.J. Caruso) were given a warm welcome at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport. The trio spent two days in India for a press conference, fan event, and red carpet premiere of the film.

While we’re not surprised by how stunning Deepika Padukone looks, we’re more mystified by Vin Diesel’s marvelous wardrobe choices (courtesy of his fashion stylist, Jeanne Yang). The Hollywood actor even rocked a dhoti during the fan event – kudos!