Whether you’re last-minute shopping, or you already have your gift list coordinated, here are a few holiday must haves from Bibi Magazine’s editors and contributors:

“The Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones in Rose Gold ($300) offers 40 hrs of battery life. Plus, five mins. of charging offers three hours of playback, when your battery is running low. Comfort-cushioned ear cups and a foldable design make it the must-have for everyday use! The rose gold hue gives it a glamourous and luxe appeal.”

– Rohana Sengupta



“I’m loving this Kashmir hand-embroidered wool shawl ($75.65). It’s great to shield you from the cold winter weather, while still giving a unique ‘desi’ touch. It can be worn with every look: over a coat, casually with a pair of jeans, or wrapped around an elegant evening dress.”

“In the words of the Manhattan-based artist, Soni Satpathy-Singh: Hallmark doesn’t pack enough masala in their holiday cards. Sketchy Desi‘s graphic holiday cards ($3.85) are sure to give your family and friends a good laugh with their ‘desi’ humour. “

– Zainab Koli

“A Google Home ($129) would be a fun and functional addition to any home. It would make it easier to Google search things, place orders online, and manage a busy calendar! This is a great gift for the single girl/guy, or the whole family.”

“This little ‘Bobbi’s Beauty Book’ makeup palette ($95) from Bobbi Brown is on my wish list this year, because I love makeup! It’s also very handy to have a palette in the handbag for those weekend getaways or long busy days when you’re out and about. You can quickly touch up your makeup or go from a day to an evening look in a flash. It is the perfect travel size and includes a travel mascara, brushes, eyeshadows, blushes, and gloss – all in one!”

– Zeb Mamsa

“Own less, but own the best is my motto! Manhattan-based fashion designer, Jia Li, creates multifunctional, luxurious wardrobe staples that truly give you a bang for your buck. I own the Jia Collection “Claudette” reversible, two-way wool pullover ($345) and it’s the warmest, comfiest sweater to wear during the cold winters in New York City. But, whether you’re looking for something for the colder weather or a piece for your vacation to warmer temps, Jia Collection’s multiway pieces mean you’ll be packing less and looking great!”

“I recently came across British-Indian comedian Romesh Ranganathan and his debut DVD, “Irrational” ($12.28) – one word: hilarious! He’s basically Britain’s Aziz Ansari – except Aziz is American and Muslim, and Romesh is British and Hindu, but both their parents are from Tamil Nadu in southeastern India and both are stand-up comedians with their own television shows. For those who love stand-up comedy, this is a must see (with some added culture as well)… and if you happen to watch BBC Three’s Asian Provocateur television series, more power to you.”

– Elvia Francis

“This Red Angle Infuser Mug ($9.98) from Teavana is a must have for chai lovers, like me, and to keep warm during cold winters in Chicago.”

“Aveda’s Hand Relief moisturizing cream ($24 for a 4.2 fl. oz.) makes a great stocking stuffer! It’s excellent for dry hands in the winter and it smells wonderful–a combination of lavender, eucalyptus, and oranges.”

– Bobbi Taxalli