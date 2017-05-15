Archana Yenna is the owner and founder of the luxurious e-commerce website IndiasPopUp.com, which went live last year in September. The website specializes in bringing hand-selected collections of high fashion and fine jewelry pieces, from both established and emerging designers to U.S.-based shoppers. We had a chance to talk to Archana about what inspired her to create IndiasPopUp.com, her upcoming trunk show that’s happening this Saturday, May 20, 2017 in Dallas, Texas, and bridal trends for the Spring/Summer 2017 season.

What made you want to start IndiasPopUp.com?

The idea behind IndiasPopUp.com is to link South Asian-Americans with the luxury pieces that they find out of their reach; it’s to bridge the gap between South Asian consumers and designers… to create a tap and click platform where they can instantly shop for luxury brands, emerging labels, and beyond-the-label fashion designer clothing and accessories all under one large, virtual roof. My vision is to become USA’s number one destination for Indian luxury designer fashion and jewelry.

My focus has always been on curating some of the best pieces, alongside providing a luxury shopping environment both online and offline. Consumers might have seen and experienced several trunk shows, expos, etc., but our concepts are completely unique and we pay huge attention to guided shopping experiences. For example, consumers have complimentary access to our exclusive “POPUP PRIVILEGES” (VIP Inner Circle) and can book appointments with our personal shoppers online at https://www.indiaspopup. com/popup-privileges/ – this is a new concept to the South Asian world and we pride ourselves on assisting several brides plan their dream weddings! We also provide dedicated personal shoppers to share fashion know-how for a special outfit, a new season update, or a total wardrobe makeover. We are also the first luxury e-retailer to sell diamond jewelry online, on the same platform alongside clothing and accessories.

Can you tell us more about your upcoming trunk show in the Dallas-Fort Worth area?

Overall, it’s an unique luxury shopping experience that Dallas has never experienced before! This is our second season show. Our first show was a fall/winter fashion show in November 2016 and now, we’re returning with a summer luxury camp for showcasing some of our best and latest summer pieces from the runways of Indian Fashion Weeks. (Note: all the piece are curated by Archana.)

It is a one-of-a-kind shopping event showcasing over 40 designers under one single roof, marking it USA’s first ever conceptually-curated luxury pop-up show. 90% of the fashion designers are introduced for the very first time to the Dallas/USA market. We will have clothing and jewelry stylists at the show for a guided shopping experience as well. Shoppers will get to browse and shop India’s most celebrated designers showcasing a unique spring/summer collection of ready-to-wear, couture, glamourous designer jewelry, along with exquisite footwear, bags and other unique luxury accessories. Shoppers will also enjoy complimentary valet, champagne, cake, and many giveaways.

Note: You must RSVP on their Eventbrite page to attend this free, private event!

What are a few bridal trends that you see for the Spring/Summer 2017 season?

We are clearly heading towards a more modern Indian bride look with off-beat hues. Brides must and are experimenting with breathtaking pastels and breaking away from the usual tones of reds.

Cold shoulders, off-shoulders, tassels, shimmer and metallics, florals, prints, and mirroring details are some of the hottest trends this season.

You can find the following looks on IndiasPopUp.com, which correlate with this season’s trends: