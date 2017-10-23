Wedding Date: April 8, 2017

Location: Houston. TX

Bride’s Name: Anisha Jethva

Groom’s Name: Krunal Patel

The Bride says: We met through our siblings on their engagement day. My sister is married to his brother. And when it was our turn to get married, he proposed on the rooftop of the Magnolia Hotel. Krunal had sprinkled rose petals and placed candles all around the rooftop pool with our siblings and close friends around us, right after sunset! It was a gorgeous site!

Then for our wedding we really wanted all of our friends and family members to have a good time! We wanted to give everyone that Big Fat Gujarati wedding experience! It was a very traditional wedding but the reception was very fun and entertaining and we chose The Houston Marriott South at Hobby Airport!

One of the most memorable and the most emotional moment for me was during my bidayii. Being a daddy’s girl the last hug right before sitting in the limo had a lot of sentimental value for me.

What is your advice for a successful marriage?

“The key to any successful relationship is how you make an individual feel. It’s not so much what you do for them, what you buy them or what you say to them, but it’s how they feel when they are around you. If you appreciate and accept them, you will bring out their best which will make them want to spend time with you. If you criticize, whine or complain they will feel unappreciated & belittled which will make them avoid you.”

-Halel Banani

RESOURCES

Venue: Houston Marriott South at Hobby Airport

Photographer: Blink Films and Images

Videographer: Blink Films and Images

Decorator: Deco Art Event Planners

Cake/ Sweets: Cillie’s Bakery

Caterer: BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir , Chowpatty Chat and Bombay Brasserie

Bridal Henna Artist: Henna by Sobia

Hair and Makeup Artist:

Hair: GLAMTEAMUSA

Makeup: Ilume Artistry

DJ/ Entertainment: Arshad Virani DJ AV

Bridal Wear: Roop Sari Palace , Palkhi Fashion and Almas Tejani Desi Couture

Grooms Wear: Silk Threads Dallas and Hugo Boss

Photo Credit: Blink Film and Images