Holi ushers in the season of spring and brings with itself lots of colors and festivity. Spring symbolizes a variety of cool linens in vibrant colors and soft textures.

When getting dressed for Holi, keep in mind that the colors surrounding us should not get dulled by the outfits that we wear, which is why for many generations white has been the chosen dress code. There are different looks that we can choose from, for either participating in Holi during the day or if we choose to join in during the evening bash. For men and women, we’ve created two looks for the occasion.

Woman: Look 1 (Day) –

Team up a pair of old denim jeans and a top with a white tusser silk over-coat for the daytime event. Since there will be lots of dancing and an attack of colors, it’s always better to be comfortable, yet chic.

• Don’t forget to oil your hair with coconut oil; this will help wash off colors faster without harming your scalp.

• A heavy base moisturizing cream, along with an organic/natural petroleum jelly alternative like Waxlene, will help keep the skin moisturized.

• Keep make up minimal and opt for a water-proof eyeliner, like Urban Decay’s “Razor Sharp” liquid liner.

Woman: Look 2 (Evening) –

For the evening bash, opt for a white sheer lehenga and pair with polki or pearls for a sophisticated look.

Man: Look 1 (Day) –

A white cotton kurta with a colored lacha is perfect for the morning event, along with jeans or white cotton payjama pants.

Man: Look 2 ( Evening)-

An off-white silk sherwani, paired with statement jewelry, is perfect for the evening bash.

Written by Chinni.

Designed and conceptualized by Prince Bengal.

Outfits and photography by Bengals Finest.