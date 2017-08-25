FUN COUPLE WORKOUTS TO TRY BEFORE THE BIG DAY
New Yorkers are hitting the gym to get fit and healthy – some even
squeeze in two workouts a day. While most are motivated to exercise
to lose weight or to get healthy, others are unrolling yoga mats,
cycling, or pounding the pavement to get in shape for special occasions
such as an important event or a wedding. If you’re a bride,
there’s no reason why you should work out alone – you can get your
partner to exercise with you. Not only will you get fit together, but
it’s a great way to spend some quality time before your big day.
WHY YOU SHOULD WORK OUT WITH YOUR GROOM
Brides, in particular, know how important it is to look fit and healthy
on their wedding day, and women who are about to walk down the aisle are
more motivated than ever to be in great shape. If you’re about to tie
the knot this year, you may want to consider working out with your
significant other, as having someone to exercise with you can lead
to good results as you can keep each other accountable. Moreover,
working out is a good bonding activity that can make both of you
healthier as it brings you closer together. Here are some fun couple
workouts to try before the big day.
FOLLOW YOUR FAVORITE YOUTUBE FITNESS INSTRUCTOR
Many people have discovered the benefits of following fitness
influencers on YouTube. In 2015, the company reported that viewers
watched 5,500 years-worth of yoga videos alone, and viewers are
attracted by the convenience and low cost of working out to YouTube
videos. Clear some space in front of your computer desk so you and your
partner can move along to some of the site’s most popular videos.
GO FOR A RUN
If you and your significant other prefer to exercise outdoors, you may
want to consider going for a run early in the morning or during the
evening. Not only do you burn calories, but you also get to enjoy the
being outdoors with your loved one.
TAKE A DANCE CLASS
You and your groom can get fit and learn some cool moves in a dance
class. Not only do you get in shape, but both of you can show off your
moves at your wedding reception.
GO SWIMMING
Going for a swim is a great low impact workout for you and your
husband-to-be, and it can help you burn as much as 476 calories an hour
while being gentle on your joints.
These are just a few fun workout ideas that you can do with your partner
before your wedding day. Not only are you getting healthy together, but
working out is a good activity that strengthens your bond as you get
ready to become husband and wife.
