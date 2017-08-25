FUN COUPLE WORKOUTS TO TRY BEFORE THE BIG DAY

New Yorkers are hitting the gym to get fit and healthy – some even

squeeze in two workouts a day. While most are motivated to exercise

to lose weight or to get healthy, others are unrolling yoga mats,

cycling, or pounding the pavement to get in shape for special occasions

such as an important event or a wedding. If you’re a bride,

there’s no reason why you should work out alone – you can get your

partner to exercise with you. Not only will you get fit together, but

it’s a great way to spend some quality time before your big day.

WHY YOU SHOULD WORK OUT WITH YOUR GROOM

Brides, in particular, know how important it is to look fit and healthy

on their wedding day, and women who are about to walk down the aisle are

more motivated than ever to be in great shape. If you’re about to tie

the knot this year, you may want to consider working out with your

significant other, as having someone to exercise with you can lead

to good results as you can keep each other accountable. Moreover,

working out is a good bonding activity that can make both of you

healthier as it brings you closer together. Here are some fun couple

workouts to try before the big day.

FOLLOW YOUR FAVORITE YOUTUBE FITNESS INSTRUCTOR

Many people have discovered the benefits of following fitness

influencers on YouTube. In 2015, the company reported that viewers

watched 5,500 years-worth of yoga videos alone, and viewers are

attracted by the convenience and low cost of working out to YouTube

videos. Clear some space in front of your computer desk so you and your

partner can move along to some of the site’s most popular videos.

GO FOR A RUN

If you and your significant other prefer to exercise outdoors, you may

want to consider going for a run early in the morning or during the

evening. Not only do you burn calories, but you also get to enjoy the

being outdoors with your loved one.

TAKE A DANCE CLASS

You and your groom can get fit and learn some cool moves in a dance

class. Not only do you get in shape, but both of you can show off your

moves at your wedding reception.

GO SWIMMING

Going for a swim is a great low impact workout for you and your

husband-to-be, and it can help you burn as much as 476 calories an hour

while being gentle on your joints.

These are just a few fun workout ideas that you can do with your partner

before your wedding day. Not only are you getting healthy together, but

working out is a good activity that strengthens your bond as you get

ready to become husband and wife.