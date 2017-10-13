“Breaking the ice” can be one of the most daunting steps in meeting a new woman. You can use a cheesy pickup line, but this overused approach has a high risk of falling flat. Instead, try these five unique conversation starters for meeting women:

1. The “Thinking Out Loud” Technique

This approach can work very well in grocery stores or other public settings where someone has caught your eye. For example, if you see someone you’re attracted to while in line at the grocery store, make a humorous comment about a headline in one of the tabloid magazines. Or you might muse sarcastically about the strange items in the “impulse buy” section near the cash register. It will seem like you’re just thinking out loud, but a glance and a smile in her direction may very well earn you a laugh and a reply.

2. “I’m New Here”

An easy way to talk to someone new at a party or gathering is to say something like, “Hey, I don’t know many people here, so I thought I’d come over and say hello.” A variation for more public settings could be, “Hey there, I’m new to the area and looking to meet cool people. What do you like best about living here?”

3. The Door-Opening “Hi”

Try this approach when you are at a club or event where you and the lovely lady will be in attendance for a while. Walk by her and simply but directly say “Hi” while smiling warmly and making eye contact – then keep walking to show her you had no agenda but to make a connection. This simple conversation starter can set the stage for future interactions during the event.

4. Create Customized Conversation Starters

This approach allows you to be better prepared to talk to interesting ladies in the settings you’re most likely to be in. Think about the top three places you tend to meet women; some examples might be at the gym, in clubs/bars or at the park while walking your dog. Now develop 5 to 10 relevant, customized conversation starters specific to each situation. Once you do, you’ll have at least 15 new pre-made ways to break the ice in the settings you’re most often in.

5. Honesty and Authenticity

Some guys get so wrapped up trying to think up clever new pickup lines that they lose sight of one of the most valuable and effective approaches: being honest and authentic. Come up with a confident way to express the truth: “Hey, I couldn’t help but notice you and just had to come up and say hello” – or, “You caught my eye, so I just had to meet you.” At the very least, you’ll make her day; and who knows – maybe she’d been trying to work up the courage to get your attention as well?

Meeting new women can seem daunting, but the right approach can help to break the ice and get the conversation flowing. Use these five unique approaches to increase the odds of connecting with your ideal partner.

